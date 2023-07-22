Outlander: Who Did Roger Catch Outside Lallybroch?

Later, when he is having a heart-to-heart with Jem outside Lallybroch after he gets in trouble at school for cursing at a teacher, he notices various pieces of litter on the ground near the graveyard where Jem likes to go and “talk” to Jamie’s spirit. He begins to admonish Jem for the litter, but Jem once again says he’s not to blame for the latest strange incident, and Roger finally begins to suspect there’s something odd going on at Lallybroch. This leads to a terrifying moment at night where the kids say they’ve seen someone outside the house, and Roger goes out into the darkness to investigate. He finds nothing of note, and goes back inside.

It’s not long before Roger spots the person who has been lurking around Lallybroch through the kitchen window, and he manages to catch the man outside. He’s dirty, and dressed in old-timey clothes. Roger recognizes him, but we don’t! That’s because, even though we’ve met this character before, he was played by a different actor.

Back in Outlander season five, you may remember that Roger was wrongfully hanged after the Battle of Alamance. Recovering from the hanging was a traumatic period for Roger, and he experienced PTSD for some time. The man in charge of the hanging was William Buccleigh, Roger’s own distant Scottish ancestor. It was a memorable scene, as William was played by none other than Graham McTavish, who had previously starred in early seasons of the show as Jamie’s uncle and clan chieftain, Dougal MacKenzie, and later led the docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, along with Outlander co-star Sam Heughan.

At the time, it made sense that William and Dougal would have an uncanny resemblance, as you may remember that William is the illegitimate son of Dougal and the villainous Geillis Duncan! But McTavish only played William just the once in season five as more of a fun Easter egg, so in season seven, the role has been recast with a new actor, Diarmaid Murtagh, and that is the version of the character we see being caught by Roger outside Lallybroch at the end of the most recent episode of the series.

You might imagine that you won’t get to see McTavish return in season seven now that the role of William Buccleigh has been recast, but you’d be wrong! Both McTavish and Lotte Verbeek reprise their roles as Dougal and Geilles this season, in what we suspect will be flashbacks of William’s life before he ended up in the 80s by going through the stones.