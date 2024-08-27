Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Recap: Who Killed Ben Glenroy?

Flash forward several months, and the excitement and opening night jitters are palpable. Oliver tries to coax his principal actor, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) out of his dressing room. Visibly distraught and brimming with a diva-like attitude, Ben dismisses Oliver and gets into his opening position.

As the curtain rises, the leading man falls. Ben has been poisoned, and while he leaves the stage pulseless, Ben’s death may also have killed the heartbeat of Death Rattle.

But The Murder Wasn’t In The Building…?

Like Prison Break before, Only Murders in the Building suffers from “Oddly Specific Premise In The Title” syndrome, which means that every season they had to find a new prison to break out of… or murder in the building. Which brings the audience the first big twist of season 3 – Ben is in fact, not dead.

As Oliver tries to rally the troops (and his career), he invites everyone back to his apartment in the infamous Arconia building for what would have been the opening night party. As the cast and crew gather, they take the opportunity to mourn the loss of Ben. Until he shows up to the party.

Turns out, yes, the star was clinically dead for almost an hour (which Ben’s doctors revealed was a new record) but after they pumped his stomach, he miraculously recovered.

After his near death experience, Ben promises to be a better friend, costar, and all around human being as he goes around the party apologizing to his cast and crew for a series of Hollywood douchebag moves on his part. One by one, it’s revealed how everyone has at least some reason to despise Ben and his behavior. Shockingly, the most venomous exchange with Ben comes from Charles, who was seen earlier featuring with Ben on opening night, and Loretta (Meryl Streep), one of Ben’s prominent costars.