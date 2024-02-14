Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Will Stretch the Series’ Premise in One Major Way

This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3.

From the beginning, the Hulu comedy mystery series Only Murders in the Building has been pretty clear about its premise. As the name suggests, lead characters Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) only solve murders that happen in their New York City apartment building The Arconia. After season 2 ended with Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) falling dead on a broadway stage, season 3 went so far as to have Ben come back from the dead just so he could suffer his final death in the Arconia. The show clearly takes its premise seriously, but one major change in season 4 will test how far it can go.

According to Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, Only Murders in the Building is officially leaving the Arconia in season 4 and heading to Los Angeles. During the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, Erwich said “Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.”

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ended with Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) being shot through the window of Charles’ apartment. It’s unclear whether Charles or Sazz was the murderer’s intended target, but because the murder did happen in the Arconia, the show seems to have already covered its bases in that regard.