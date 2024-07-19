Link Tank: Eva Longoria on the Joys of Joining Only Murders in the Building
Eva Longoria as herself, Natalie Portman as a persistent journalist, and Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula in today’s Link Tank!
Not only will Eva Longoria play herself in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building; she’ll also play a version of Selena Gomez’ Mabel.
“The new installment of the series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez has the trio heading to Los Angeles when they learn a Hollywood studio wants to turn their podcast into a movie… In season four, Longoria stars as a version of herself who plays Gomez’s character, Mabel, in the movie about their podcast.”
Natalie Portman takes center stage in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.
“Despite intriguing characters and settings, Lady in the Lake never becomes the noir thriller it could have been. Har’el buries the tale in puzzling surrealist moments. Consequently, Ingram’s Cleo is positioned as a bystander in her own story, allowing Portman’s Maddie to emerge as insufferable and obnoxious, achieving her goals at any cost.”
Director Luc Besson was inspired by his lead actor Caleb Landry Jones to write Dracula: A Love Tale for him.
“‘It’s not Dracula, my fascination is Caleb,’ says Besson, laughing. ‘We were just chatting about other roles that could work for him. I said, “You’d be great as Dracula.” Then, I thought, “You know what I’m just going to write it.” We got on so well on DogMan and since then I’ve only had one wish and that was to make another film with him. He’s crazily talented.’”
Both the heroes and the villains are fractured in The Boys season 4, but that changes for a brief but glorious moment in the penultimate episode.
“Despite what Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) might want you to think, the Boys have been remarkably fractured as a group, struggling with their internal conflicts for most of the season. Only in the penultimate episode do they finally reunite to face a version of The Seven… For a group that has sidelined some of its own characters, it’s nice to see the gang back together again, even if it doesn’t last long.”
Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theater from IDW comics will feature the giant lizard taking on Jay Gatsby, Sherlock Holmes, and other literary heroes.
“The three-issue series is set in 1922, with one of Jay Gatsby’s legendary parties luring the attention of the giant lizard himself. Rather than being able to woo Daisy Buchanan, he has to deal with Godzilla absolutely demolishing his estate. Gatsby follows up on the destruction by teaming with the aforementioned 20th century literary icons to take his revenge.”