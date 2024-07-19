Link Tank: Eva Longoria on the Joys of Joining Only Murders in the Building

“Despite intriguing characters and settings, Lady in the Lake never becomes the noir thriller it could have been. Har’el buries the tale in puzzling surrealist moments. Consequently, Ingram’s Cleo is positioned as a bystander in her own story, allowing Portman’s Maddie to emerge as insufferable and obnoxious, achieving her goals at any cost.”

Director Luc Besson was inspired by his lead actor Caleb Landry Jones to write Dracula: A Love Tale for him.

“‘It’s not Dracula, my fascination is Caleb,’ says Besson, laughing. ‘We were just chatting about other roles that could work for him. I said, “You’d be great as Dracula.” Then, I thought, “You know what I’m just going to write it.” We got on so well on DogMan and since then I’ve only had one wish and that was to make another film with him. He’s crazily talented.’”

Both the heroes and the villains are fractured in The Boys season 4, but that changes for a brief but glorious moment in the penultimate episode.