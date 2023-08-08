Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Cast: Who Are Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd Playing?

Steve Martin is Charles-Haden Savage

Comedy legend Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, an actor famous for playing the lead role in the fictional ‘90s crime drama Brazzos. For decades after his show ended, Charles struggled to find new roles and resigned to a life of solitude in his Arconia apartment. After solving not one, but two murders with Mabel and Oliver thanks to their shared obsession of true-crime podcasts, the three have become close friends and Charles has seemed to finally find the friendship and purpose he’s been longing for.

Martin has had a long career, though he is likely most known for his roles in movies like Cheaper by the Dozen, Little Shop of Horrors, Father of the Bride and his guest appearances on Saturday Night Live alongside Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

Martin Short is Oliver Putnam

Oliver Putnam infamously produced and directed one of Broadway’s biggest flops, and has since struggled to regain his status in the theater world. Before starting the podcast with Charles and Mabel, Oliver struggled to find an outlet for his big ideas and was close to financial ruin. But just as Oliver finally gets a second chance at directing, his opening night is overshadowed by the mysterious death of his play’s star Ben Glenroy.

Putnam is played by Martin Short, who in addition to having his own prolific comedy career, has been friends with Steve Martin for years. In addition to appearing on Saturday Night Live together, they have both been in movies like Father of the Bride and Three Amigos. You might also recognize Short from Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and his recent appearance in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon.

Meryl Streep is Loretta Durkin

The legendary Meryl Streep is bringing her talents to Only Murders in the Building season 3 as Loretta Durkin, one of the actors in Oliver’s play and Ben Glenroy’s co-star. After dreaming of performing on stage her whole life, this play is her big break. Though she really needs no introduction, Streep is well-known for her roles in movies like Sophie’s Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, and Mamma Mia!

Paul Rudd is Ben Glenroy

An actor almost as famous for his ageless face as he is for his comedy skills, Paul Rudd also joins the cast this season as Ben Glenroy. Glenroy is the lead actor in Oliver’s play until his mysterious death on opening night. Rudd has had a long career that includes playing Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man in the MCU, Brian Fantana in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its sequel, and Josh in Clueless.