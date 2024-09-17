Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy is Back! Or is He?
Paul Rudd makes a triumphant and unexpected return to Only Murders in the Building. But how?
This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4.
Only Murders in the Building uses its large cast of regulars and guest stars to tie storylines together. It gives the Arconia a more lived-in vibe and helps with world-building, a choice that the mystery comedy continues to go with in the fourth season. These full-circle moments often lead to big surprises and this week’s shock came in the form of last season’s murder victim: Ben Glenroy!
That’s right, Paul Rudd is back in the grasp of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) . . . but maybe Ben isn’t. The pompous stage actor who was slain at the end of season 2 and took up much of season 3’s investigation seems to appear during this week’s half-hour “The Stunt Man.” The trio head to Concussions, a bar for stunt people that Sazz (Jane Lynch) went to the night before her death. Mabel finds this information while scanning Loretta’s (Meryl Streep) Instagram. Apparently, Sazz started following Loretta, maybe after the actress got her big break in last season’s theater production.
After an unsuccessful banter with the barkeep, Ben Glenroy appears to tumble out of a back room and fall down right in front of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. After they briefly believe Ben has returned from the dead, the man reveals he was Ben’s stunt double, Glen Stubbins. Now out of a job thanks to Ben’s murder, Glen is a paranoid mess of a man who spends his time obsessing over visions of rats in the tavern.
Glen Stubbins is much different from Ben Glenroy. Glen is high energy, rough around the edges, and willing to do just about anything for work. Unlike Ben, he doesn’t act like he’s better than anyone else and even does a hilarious tryout for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in an attempt to become one of their stunt people. After he gets turned down, he does give Charles some intel on Sazz and why she frequented the bar. There is a chiropractor in the back of the building who performs massage therapy and other relaxation techniques on the weary joints and muscles of the stunt people. He introduces Charles to the therapist and waits for his turn while hanging upside down on some sort of contraption.
Rudd’s chaotic physical humor and slapstick comedic chops make for one of the most entertaining episodes of the season so far. It’s not a shock that Only Murders in the Building found a way to bring him back. Rudd is one of Hollywood’s biggest commodities. Possessing an aw-shucks combination of good looks and relatability, there aren’t many men in the industry who can be equal parts charismatic and dorky. This has allowed him to play a variety of roles in his career, from humble beginnings as Mike Hannigan on Friends to Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the wider MCU.
Glen forces his manic presence on the bar yet again when Charles steps in as Sazz’s body double for her pseudo-funeral of sorts. Concussions requires a body before they can commit to a service for one of their own. Sazz was found in the incinerator at the Arconia in the season 4 premiere, so Charles’ sacrificing himself was a poignant sendoff to his friend. Perhaps he regretted it afterward, as the frequenters of the bar hit him on the head repeatedly with beer bottles during the ceremony!
You’re probably wondering whether Glen will appear again somewhere down the road this season. Considering that this week’s pitstop at Sazz’s favorite spot was just an avenue for the trio to gain more clues about her murder, the answer is most likely no. Only Murders in the Building has arguably become too cameo-heavy as of late.
Some critics and fans feel the celebrity appearances are a hindrance to the story and a distraction from the original intent of the show. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are big enough on their own to carry a show. Having all three has been truly special. There’s no need to bring in more star power. If the producers want to make guest spots part of the lifeblood of each season, though, bringing back characters from the past would be much better than introducing new ones. Rudd’s return is a riveting highlight of season 4! Playing Ben or Glen, it doesn’t really matter. He’s just as funny in either role.
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.