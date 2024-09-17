Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy is Back! Or is He?

Glen Stubbins is much different from Ben Glenroy. Glen is high energy, rough around the edges, and willing to do just about anything for work. Unlike Ben, he doesn’t act like he’s better than anyone else and even does a hilarious tryout for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in an attempt to become one of their stunt people. After he gets turned down, he does give Charles some intel on Sazz and why she frequented the bar. There is a chiropractor in the back of the building who performs massage therapy and other relaxation techniques on the weary joints and muscles of the stunt people. He introduces Charles to the therapist and waits for his turn while hanging upside down on some sort of contraption.

Rudd’s chaotic physical humor and slapstick comedic chops make for one of the most entertaining episodes of the season so far. It’s not a shock that Only Murders in the Building found a way to bring him back. Rudd is one of Hollywood’s biggest commodities. Possessing an aw-shucks combination of good looks and relatability, there aren’t many men in the industry who can be equal parts charismatic and dorky. This has allowed him to play a variety of roles in his career, from humble beginnings as Mike Hannigan on Friends to Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the wider MCU.

Glen forces his manic presence on the bar yet again when Charles steps in as Sazz’s body double for her pseudo-funeral of sorts. Concussions requires a body before they can commit to a service for one of their own. Sazz was found in the incinerator at the Arconia in the season 4 premiere, so Charles’ sacrificing himself was a poignant sendoff to his friend. Perhaps he regretted it afterward, as the frequenters of the bar hit him on the head repeatedly with beer bottles during the ceremony!

You’re probably wondering whether Glen will appear again somewhere down the road this season. Considering that this week’s pitstop at Sazz’s favorite spot was just an avenue for the trio to gain more clues about her murder, the answer is most likely no. Only Murders in the Building has arguably become too cameo-heavy as of late.

Some critics and fans feel the celebrity appearances are a hindrance to the story and a distraction from the original intent of the show. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are big enough on their own to carry a show. Having all three has been truly special. There’s no need to bring in more star power. If the producers want to make guest spots part of the lifeblood of each season, though, bringing back characters from the past would be much better than introducing new ones. Rudd’s return is a riveting highlight of season 4! Playing Ben or Glen, it doesn’t really matter. He’s just as funny in either role.