Only Murders in the Building Cast: Meet the New Characters of Season 4
Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and more: Only Murders in the Building season 4 is adding many familiar faces to its cast.
This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 is taking the murder-solving, podcasting trio of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) from NYC to Los Angeles as they try to solve the murders of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) and try to negotiate with a Hollywood studio that wants to make a movie about their podcast. They must uncover why Sazz was killed, and if Charles was truly the intended target, before it’s too late.
With a new murder to solve and two major cities full of clues and potential suspects, the now bicoastal trio has their work cut out for them this season. Only Murders in the Building season 4 has a stacked cast of returning characters and famous new faces. Here’s everyone you need to know this season.
Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora
Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora, who is trying to figure out her future now that her aunt’s apartment has been sold and she’s effectively homeless. When the movie deal offers Mabel a chance to take control of this next chapter of her life, she decides to take it, but not before she’s pulled back into another mystery that hits a little too close to home. Gomez has also starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die, and The Fundamentals of Caring.
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Steve Martin returns as Charles-Haden Savage, who is feeling pretty empowered after the success of the Brazzos reboot and now his turn on stage in Oliver’s Death Rattle Dazzle. But now that the podcast has catapulted him back into the spotlight, it seems like that may have put a target on his back. This season’s murder is personal for Charles, as he must not only uncover who killed his stunt double and lifelong friend Sazz Pataki, but also why she was the target, and if the killer was actually after him instead. Martin has had a long, storied career, with most people recognizing him from projects like Little Shop of Horrors, Father of the Bride, Three Amigos!, and Cheaper by the Dozen.
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Martin Short returns as Oliver Putnam, who is fresh off the overwhelming success of his return to Broadway with Death Rattle Dazzle. Despite the death of the show’s star caused by the show’s producers, the show managed to scrape through to opening night. But between Loretta’s move to LA and the potential movie deal, Oliver is feeling pulled to the West coast and may have to decide if he’s willing to leave Broadway behind. Short’s career is an extensive one, with the actor appearing in many projects such as Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride, Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and Saturday Night Live.
Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin
The incredible Meryl Streep is back this season as Loretta Durkin, an actress who finally got her big break in Oliver’s musical Death Rattle Dazzle. She moved to LA at the end of last season with her and Oliver deciding to make their budding relationship work long distance. Streep has had a long and illustrious career, though most people know her from projects like The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Big Little Lies, Sophie’s Choice, and Death Becomes Her.
Molly Shannon as Bev Melon
Molly Shannon joins the cast this season as Bev Melon, a studio exec keen on adapting Only Murders in the Building into a movie. It’s her invitation that draws the trio out to LA, and she seems eager to do whatever it takes to make this movie a success. Shannon is a comedy legend who is likely known for her roles in The Other Two, Saturday Night Live, Superstar, and Never Been Kissed.
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Sazz Pataki may be this season’s murder victim, but that doesn’t mean that Jane Lynch won’t appear as Charles’ stunt double and friend. Lynch is set to appear in a number of episodes in flashbacks as the trio works to track down Sazz’s killer, avenge their friend, and make sure Charles isn’t the next target. Lynch has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows including Glee, Wreck-It Ralph, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Party Down.
Eva Longoria as Herself
Eva Longoria is playing a version of herself this season as the actor chosen to portray Mabel in the Only Murders movie. Like the other actors chosen for the film, she follows Mabel around as they try to solve the murder of Sazz, hoping to get into her head and see what she’s really like outside of the podcast. Longoria is known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, Telenovela, The Young and the Restless, and Flamin’ Hot.
Eugene Levy as Himself
Eugene Levy is playing himself playing Charles in the Only Murders movie. Like Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakas, Levy is tasked by the studio to shadow Charles and discover what makes him tick, getting him caught up in the murder investigation, and even potentially making him a target due to his proximity to Charles. Levy is known for his real world roles in Schitt’s Creek, the American Pie franchise, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and Over the Hedge.
Zach Galifianakis as Himself
Zach Galifianakis is playing himself playing Oliver in the Only Murders movie. Oliver seems to like his movie counterpart even less than the others, making for an interesting shadow experience for the two. Galifianakis is a comedy legend in his own right, and is known for his roles in The Hangover films, Due Date, Baskets, and Between Two Ferns.
Jin Ha as Marshall P. Pope
Marshall P. Pope is the eager young screenwriter tasked with adapting Only Murders in the Building into a movie. He enjoys following the cast around and taking in all of their quirks and mannerisms for his work. Marshall is played by Jin Ha, who you might recognize from Love Life, Civil War, Pachinko, and Devs.
Siena Werber and Catherine Cohen as Trina and Tawny Brothers
Siena Werber and Catherine Cohen play Trina and Tawny Brothers, a.k.a. The Brothers, an auteur directing duo set to bring their unique vision to the Only Murders movie. You might recognize Werber from her role in the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor and Cohen from her roles in Search Party, The Lovebirds, and Dating & New York.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams
Another murder in the Arconia means that the police are going to have to get involved eventually. And who better than Detective Donna Williams, who might as well be an honorary member of the trio at this point. Her keen eye and connections have helped them on more than one occasion, and it’s no surprise that they’d ask for her help once again. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is returning as Detective Williams this season fresh off her Oscar win for her role in The Holdovers. She has also appeared in the Hulu series High Fidelity, The Lost City, Dolemite is My Name, and The Idol.
Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris
Michael Cyril Creighton returns as Arconia resident Howard Morris this season. Last season, Howard served as Oliver’s assistant director for Death Rattle Dazzle, but with the trio’s sights now set on Hollywood, it’s unclear where Howard will fall in this new dynamic. But what we do know is that Howard will likely still be an important part of the crime-solving team. Aside from Only Murders in the Building, Michael Cyril Creighton has appeared in Dash & Lily, Dexter: New Blood, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Spotlight.
Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller
Jackie Hoffman is set to return as Arconia resident Uma Heller. Uma hasn’t always been fond of the trio, but even though she would never admit it, she might just be softening up to them a bit. It’s unclear what her role will be in the investigation this season, but her no-nonsense attitude will likely prove to be an asset once again. Hoffman has also appeared in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Glass Onion, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Melissa McCarthy as Charles’ Sister
As the trio gets closer to uncovering why Sazz was killed, they realize that Charles’ life might be in more danger than they realized. In need of a safe house, they decide to go visit Charles’ sister who lives on Long Island, played by the incredible Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy is known for her roles in Spy, Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gilmore Girls, Ghostbusters, and The Little Mermaid.
Kumail Nanjiani as TBD
While we don’t yet know who Kumail Nanjiani is playing, the trailer shows that he might be one of the Arconia’s residents we haven’t met yet. And a Christmas-obsessed resident at that. As with most new people we meet in this series, everyone is a suspect until proven otherwise, but that doesn’t mean that Nanjiani’s comedic talents won’t be a welcome addition to the series. You’ll likely recognize the actor from his roles in The Big Sick, The Eternals, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Lovebirds, and Welcome to Chippendales.
Richard Kind as Vince Fish
Richard Kind plays Vince Fish, who seems to be another resident of the Arconica that the trio comes into contact with during their investigation. Richard Kind has had a long career, appearing in projects like The Other Two, Big Mouth, American Dad, Young Sheldon, Gotham, The Carol Burnett Show, and Spin City just to name a few.