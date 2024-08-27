Only Murders in the Building Cast: Meet the New Characters of Season 4

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin returns as Charles-Haden Savage, who is feeling pretty empowered after the success of the Brazzos reboot and now his turn on stage in Oliver’s Death Rattle Dazzle. But now that the podcast has catapulted him back into the spotlight, it seems like that may have put a target on his back. This season’s murder is personal for Charles, as he must not only uncover who killed his stunt double and lifelong friend Sazz Pataki, but also why she was the target, and if the killer was actually after him instead. Martin has had a long, storied career, with most people recognizing him from projects like Little Shop of Horrors, Father of the Bride, Three Amigos!, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Martin Short returns as Oliver Putnam, who is fresh off the overwhelming success of his return to Broadway with Death Rattle Dazzle. Despite the death of the show’s star caused by the show’s producers, the show managed to scrape through to opening night. But between Loretta’s move to LA and the potential movie deal, Oliver is feeling pulled to the West coast and may have to decide if he’s willing to leave Broadway behind. Short’s career is an extensive one, with the actor appearing in many projects such as Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride, Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and Saturday Night Live.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

The incredible Meryl Streep is back this season as Loretta Durkin, an actress who finally got her big break in Oliver’s musical Death Rattle Dazzle. She moved to LA at the end of last season with her and Oliver deciding to make their budding relationship work long distance. Streep has had a long and illustrious career, though most people know her from projects like The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Big Little Lies, Sophie’s Choice, and Death Becomes Her.

Molly Shannon as Bev Melon

Molly Shannon joins the cast this season as Bev Melon, a studio exec keen on adapting Only Murders in the Building into a movie. It’s her invitation that draws the trio out to LA, and she seems eager to do whatever it takes to make this movie a success. Shannon is a comedy legend who is likely known for her roles in The Other Two, Saturday Night Live, Superstar, and Never Been Kissed.

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Sazz Pataki may be this season’s murder victim, but that doesn’t mean that Jane Lynch won’t appear as Charles’ stunt double and friend. Lynch is set to appear in a number of episodes in flashbacks as the trio works to track down Sazz’s killer, avenge their friend, and make sure Charles isn’t the next target. Lynch has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows including Glee, Wreck-It Ralph, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Party Down.

Eva Longoria as Herself

Eva Longoria is playing a version of herself this season as the actor chosen to portray Mabel in the Only Murders movie. Like the other actors chosen for the film, she follows Mabel around as they try to solve the murder of Sazz, hoping to get into her head and see what she’s really like outside of the podcast. Longoria is known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, Telenovela, The Young and the Restless, and Flamin’ Hot.