How One Piece Film: Red Breaks The One Piece Rules

Taniguchi-san, I’ve read that your goal with this movie was to “destroy” the conventions of One Piece and create something new and special. Can you elaborate on that mission statement?

GT: Well, One Piece in its current state—the TV series and franchise—has been ongoing for 23 years. What that means is that there are certain rules of specific productions, business models, and even the technical aspects in the pipeline that were set in motion 23 years ago, but may not apply anymore or are now obsolete in our current day. When I joined the technical side, I could definitely see a lot of old systems that were in place for the production pipeline. That was one of the challenges that I wanted to take on and use more current gen mindsets with how we approach the production and development of this project.

One Piece Film: Red has lots of traditional One Piece action, but in many ways it almost feels like a concert film. How did that idea come together and why was Ado the right singing voice for Uta?

SHINJI SHIMIZU: Early on in the project’s development I thought about putting the spotlight on music and making that a central motif in the film. When we were still in early meetings about the screenplay and where to take the film, Oda-san warned me, “Are you sure you want to do a music-centric film? That’s a lot of work. Is everything going to be okay?” And I said, “It’s going to be fine!” Of course, that was more of the producer in me that was calculating away because Oda-san is a big fan of music himself, so I thought that he’d work extra hard on this project if we made it themed around music. I think that was Oda-san’s way of asking me if I was ready to put in the necessary amount of work to pull this off. I didn’t think about it too hard, but I of course said “yes.”

GT: We did have a model on how to make a movie using music, so to give Shimizu-san some credit, he didn’t just make these statements without any plans. He knew that the team would be able to take on the challenge and were up for it. So there was a degree of trust there between the production team and Shimizu-san when he had this conversation with Oda-san.

Were the songs written first and then the story afterwards to compliment them, or was it the other way around?