One Piece Film: Red – Uta Fulfills Eiichiro Oda’s Wish To Stop Drawing Old Men

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is an anime phenomena that’s still going strong after 25 years and more than 1000 episodes. Extravagant One Piece feature films have become a popular tradition for the franchise and the 15th movie, One Piece Film: Red, has broken box office records and set new standards for the series.

The new film is a significant change of pace for the anime and One Piece Film: Red feels like it’s as much a concert film as it is an action spectacle. Renowned musician, Uta, performs a legendary concert that puts a dangerous target on her back. Uta’s youthful antics feel remarkably fresh for One Piece and it turns out that her juvenile joie de vivre is directly the result of Oda being “tired of drawing old men.”

“There might be a grain of truth to that,” explains longtime One Piece producer Hiroaki Shibata. “Oda really wanted to create a leading role here for a female that had great significance.” Uta, a colorful pop idol performer, is certainly a contrast to past One Piece movie threats like Bear King, Captain Gasparde, Eldoraggo, and Baron Omatsuri, all of whom could pass as Uta’s grandfather. There’s a certain necessity to these lumbering male archetypes, but the creative freedom and warm reception that’s accompanied One Piece Film: Red seems to have a lot to do with what Uta brings to the table.

The shift in Uta’s look helped Oda experiment with fresh character designs, but on some level she was also created to bring in a new, younger audience who haven’t been following the franchise for 25 years. “In the case of this film,” explains Shibata, “I’m sure that on some level Oda thought the best way to deliver this story was with a character like Uta and through this screenplay.” He reiterates, “It’s the strongest version of One Piece that he can deliver to the current audience, but it also makes sure that it’s socially relevant in our current climate.”