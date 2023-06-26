All the TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Netflix didn't tell us it was the last season. We told them it was the last season. We've always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so. But that doesn't mean we're finished with the Miyagiverse. We love this world. #CobraKai https://t.co/sAb0GarANP — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 27, 2023

Star Trek: Discovery – renewed for 5th and final season, Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery was renewed for a fifth and final season in March 2023, with the final episodes set to premiere in 2024. This series was the first Star Trek original made for streaming, launching on CBS All Access (now Paramount+) in 2017, and without its success, we may not have other Star Trek series like Strange New Worlds or Picard. Discovery survived a streaming service refresh and a global pandemic, and as sad as it is that the show is coming to an end, at least we’ll get to see the crew of the Discovery one last time.

Willow – 1 season, Disney+

When the Disney+ series Willow was first canceled in March 2023, series creator Jon Kasdan took to Twitter to explain to fans that it was more of a pause than a cancellation. Season 2 had already been written, but likely wouldn’t be able to be filmed for at least 12 months, so the pause was to allow the cast to pursue other projects in the meantime. Kasdan’s hopes for season 2 were squashed, however, when Disney+ announced in May that the first season of Willow would be pulled from the streaming service after only six months in preparation for a merger with Hulu.

You – renewed for fifth and final season, Netflix

Not long after the second part of You’s fourth season premiered on Netflix in March, the streamer announced that the show would be returning for a final fifth season. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo have taken over showrunner duties from Sera Gamble as the show prepares to tell the end of Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) story. While we don’t know much about how his story will end, there’s bound to be lots and lots of blood.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – renewed for third and final season, Disney+

It’s sadly time for Clone Force 99’s journey to come to an end. Star Wars: The Bad Batch was renewed for its final season during the series’ presentation at Star Wars Celebration: Europe 2023 back in April. Season 2 saw the titular clone squad pulled into a secret Imperial cloning project despite their best efforts to finally settle down as a family, so there’s little doubt that the final season will be full of emotional moments as they try to reunite and stop the Empire’s plans.

A League of Their Own – renewed for 2nd and final season, Prime Video

A League of Their Own’s season 2 renewal in April was bittersweet for many fans, because with the news came the knowledge that not only would this season be the last for the charming queer baseball show, but that it would only have four episodes to wrap up its story. Queer people deserve to have our stories told, and it’s such a shame that we have to say goodbye to yet another so soon.

Yellowstone – 5 seasons, Paramount Network

Even though there have been whispers that season 5 could be the end of Yellowstone, its official cancellation at the beginning of may still came as a surprise given that the series consistently brings in a high number of viewers for the Paramount Network (not to be confused with Paramount+, which is not currently streaming the series). It’s not clear whether it was planned for this season to be the last or not, but given the alleged shooting schedule disputes between Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan during the production of season 5, it seems like a good time to call it quits. While this somewhat abrupt ending may be surprising for fans of the series who were hoping for more time with the Duttons, with all of the Yellowstone spinoffs currently lined up, fans will still have plenty within this world to keep them entertained.