New Horror Movie Trailer from Barbarian Director Reminds Kids Can Be Damn Scary

It is said that truth comes from the mouth of babes. And that well may be accurate, but sometimes that truth can take on a sinister and mean-spirited malevolence. It’s a deeper, more uncomfortable truism spinners of thrillers and chillers have known for ages. For as many novels as there are about the wonder years of adolescence pooling from Stephen King’s pen, he also gave the world Children of the Corn and its vision of a rural elementary school gaining a popular new fad: demon worship.

William Golding’s Lord of the Flies reduced youngins to barbaric murderers, and little Linda Blair scared Oscar voters so badly they got over their aversion to horror movies and made The Exorcist the first supernatural genre picture nominated for Best Picture. Kids say the damndest things, and sometimes those things are damn scary to boot.

So seems to be the inference in the wicked new trailer for writer-director Zach Cregger’s Weapons, the first feature effort behind the camera for Cregger since he wowed moviegoers with his twisted and twisty exercise in tension, Barbarian.

In Weapons, Julia Garner of Inventing Anna fame (as well as Wolf Man and an upcoming little curio called… Fantastic Four?) stars as Justine, an elementary school teacher in a small town undergoing an inexplicable phenomenon: one night at 2:17 a.m. in the suburban home of every child in her class, the kids woke up, quietly walked down stairs and… vanished out into the dark. None of them were ever seen again.