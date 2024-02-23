Netflix’s Terrifying Cyberstalking Doc Highlights a Baffling Reality

Matthew Hardy’s Cyber-Stalking History

Hardy’s unsettling behaviour started when he was just a teenager and would use Facebook to message and torment his female schoolmates. They quickly figured out it was their strange, loner classmate sending the messages, but even though Hardy was identified immediately, it didn’t stop him from disrupting the girls’ lives by messaging their families and employers. 14 years later, when Hardy started stalking Lia, Abby and Zoe, he seemed just as unperturbed by being identified.

Zoe and Abby kept digging through messages and profiles until they came to the name Matthew Hardy. They Googled him and found a Northwich Guardian article about his prior conviction for cyber stalking and Facebook hacking. Lia, who at the time was working for a solicitor, built an evidence folder in the same way she would create a court bundle. Sabrina, a friend of Hardy’s aunt and one of his earlier victims, started calling Hardy when she figured out it was him. She got him talking and recorded the conversations. A friend of hers also captured the moment Hardy slipped up and accidently posted a recording of his face on Instagram Stories from one of the fake accounts he used to terrorise women. But even with mounting evidence, a previous conviction and restraining order, and being questioned by the police, Hardy wasn’t deterred, in fact he seemed spurred on.

For Abby, Lia and Zoe, their turmoil looked to be indefinite, until they finally got an unexpected call from PC Kevin Anderson, the first officer they came into contact with who took these crimes seriously, something that could be argued should be the bare minimum. Although PC Anderson does exemplary work and was determined to help these women, even he admits that without their screenshots, recordings and documented evidence, he would have never been able to push for an arrest and certainly could not have expected a conviction. These women essentially investigated their own cases and ensured their own justice.

They Did Everything Right

While it’s hard not to be impressed with the strength and resourcefulness of these women, there’s also the frustration of knowing that they should not have had to do it themselves. It is impossible to deny that dealing with the sheer size of the Internet and what it means for crimes like this is daunting, but as these crimes are on the rise and the safety of people, especially women, are more at risk, it follows that there should be a more concerted effort by the police and our justice systems to be and remain up to date.

The events detailed in Can I Tell You A Secret? are not necessarily unique. The messages Hardy sent weren’t more salacious or violent than ones that have been sent before or since. Luckily, it seems that he had no interest in hurting the women, and beyond making their lives miserable from afar, he apparently had no interest in physically attacking them or making his presence known in a more tangible way. Not every victim of stalking is as lucky.

What sets Hardy apart is the amount of detail, time and effort that went into these extremely well-co-ordinated campaigns. There were so many messages that at times his victims thought it had to be more than one person, possibly even a team of people. Because of this, and most likely because of Hardy’s earlier blanket denials of his crimes before eventually confessing and pleading guilty, he was handed the longest sentence that has ever been given for cyberstalking. It is an all-too-rare example of victims being able to feel the relief of justice and rebuild their sense of safety and personhood.