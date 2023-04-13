Netflix’s Obsession Cast: Meet the Characters

This four-part Netflix series isn’t the first time that Josephine Hart’s 1991 novel Damage has been adapted for screen. In 1992, celebrated French director Louis Malle made a feature film of Hart’s book that welcomed Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, Miranda Richardson, Peter Stomare and Rupert Graves to this exploration of erotic obsession. The film earned Richardson a Best Actress nomination among many others at that year’s Academy Awards.

This serialised version was created by playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm with writer Benji Walters, and directed by Ordinary Love, Good Vibrations and Cherry Bomb‘s Lisa Barrow D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, updates the action to the modern day and remoulds the characters somewhat. Richard Armitage plays successful surgeon Will, husband to Ingrid and father to Jay and Sally, while Charlie Muphy’s character Anna Barton is expanded to explore her response to the fallout of the story’s scandalous central affair. (Mums and Dads, set your Netflix parental controls for this one, it’s strictly for grown-ups only). Here are the rest of the new characters and where you might’ve seen them before.

Richard Armitage as William Farrow

Celebrated brain surgeon William Farrow, who becomes dangerously entangled with his son’s new girlfriend in Obsession, is played by Richard Armitage. A very familiar face on TV and film with a long career since the early 1990s, Armitage played dwarf Thorin in The Hobbit film trilogy and Francis Dolarhyde in Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, and has more recently taken the lead roles in a series of Harlan Coben thriller adaptations for Netflix, starting with The Stranger, continuing with Stay Close and next following that up with forthcoming series Fool Me Once. He played the villainous Guy Gisborne in BBC One’s Saturday teatime Robin Hood for three series, and action fans might remember him as John Porter in Sky’s Strike Back, while period drama fans are likely to have seen him in adaptation North & South among several others. Armitage’s Obsession character was played by Jeremy Irons in the 1992 feature film, directed by Louis Malle.

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton

Political aide Anna Barton, the woman who gets involved with her boyfriend’s father, is played by Charlie Murphy, an actor recently seen as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley’s barnstorming third and final series. Before that she appeared alongside Paapa Essiedu in the second series of BBC deepfake thriller The Capture, played Makee in video game adaptation Halo, and starred alongside Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby in the fifth and sixth series of Peaky Blinders as real-life labour rights activist Jessie Eden. Her first major TV role was that of Martha in The Village. In Damage, Murphy’s role was played by French actor Juliette Binoche.