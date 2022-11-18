1899 Explained: The Ending, the Twists and… Just What On Earth Was Going On?

The Kerberos simulation ran in a repeating eight-day loop and had happened countless times before. Every time, the passengers would make the same decisions and as a result, they would die and the ship would be destroyed in a storm before being sucked through to another simulated dimension where all the previous destroyed ships were stored. Then it would all start again, exactly as before. Nobody had really ‘died’ because their physical bodies were still on board the spaceship. None of the simulation ships had ever reached their destination, though this version got further than any of the others.

The Creator

Since our first glimpse of Anton Lesser’s character Henry Singleton, father to Maura and her missing brother Ciaran, he seemed sure to be the evil genius behind this whole experiment. Henry was the architect of the mental asylum Maura kept flashing back to, and he was the one communicating with the First Mate from another simulated environment outside of the ship simulation.

However, when Elliot told Maura that he couldn’t speak in the simulation because “they’re listening” and she would have to ask her questions to “the Creator”, he wasn’t talking about his grandfather, who was just as trapped in the simulation as everybody else. The Creator was apparently Maura herself. She was the one who designed the Kerberos experiment and only she possessed the code that could wake her up from it and bring her consciousness on board the spaceship back to reality. That code (in the form of Maura’s key and the boy’s black pyramid, later her wedding ring and a pyramid toy) is what Henry and the First Mate were searching for so they could wake Maura up and end the simulation.

While Maura was locked in the simulation, her missing brother Ciaran (initially suspected to have been a passenger on the Prometheus steamship) appears to have gone rogue. Daniel tells Maura “Your brother, he took over the whole programme whilst you were in here. He’s been controlling everything.” Daniel entered the simulation to try to wake Maura up, he tells her. “This is so much bigger than you think, you have to wake up, you have to stop him or everything will be lost.” All that’s a question for a potential season two to answer. For now, let’s try to get the rest of it straight.

The Green Beetles

They were codes that ‘unlock’ doors. In the simulation, a code can be any object. The door-opening codes on board the Kerberos took the form of little green beetles such as the one Elliot found in real life and wanted to name Alfred. Daniel and Elliot used the beetles to take them through doors and between different parts of the simulation.

The Secret Hatches and Tiled Shafts

Under each passenger’s bed was a secret hatch to a shaft leading to a simulation of their traumatic memories. Maura’s led to the asylum, and the Captain’s led to the burnt out house where his wife had killed herself and their three daughters. When Daniel hacked into the code and altered the simulation, the various characters found themselves passing from the ship simulation to the various memory landscapes through ‘doors’ in the sky. Ying Li’s was the Chinese skiff, Olek’s was the blood-stained snowy landscape, Tove and Krester’s was the Swedish farmland where she fought off her rapist after he shot Krester in the face, and so on.