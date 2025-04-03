Pulse Cast: Meet the Doctors and Nurses from Netflix’s Miami Medical Drama
Here are the doctors and nurses at Miami's Maguire Medical Center that you need to know, and the actors who play them
Looking for more hospital intrigue after Max’s The Pitt? Netflix medical drama Pulse follows the doctors and nurses of Miami’s Maguire Medical Center as they deal with an impending hurricane and the explosive relational drama that push the limits of what this staff can handle. But no matter what may hit the hospital from within and without, this staff does the best it can for its patients.
The cast of Pulse is stacked with many familiar faces across TV and film. Here are the characters you need to know and the actors who play them.
Willa Fitzgerald is Danielle “Danny” Simms
Danielle “Danny” Simms is a third-year emergency medicine resident at Miami’s Maguire Medical Center. She unexpectedly finds herself promoted to chief resident amidst the fallout of a romantic relationship with one of her coworkers, Xander Phillips. Danny cares deeply about her patients, family, and friends, but also struggles to hold back her brash and self-sabotaging nature, which could put her career in jeopardy. Danny is played by Willa Fitzgerald, who you may recognize from Reacher, The Fall of the House of Usher, Scream: The TV Series, and Dare Me.
Colin Woodell is Xander Phillips
Xander Phillips held the role of chief resident and Maguire Medical Center up until his explosive fallout with Danny. The two’s secret romance is not-so-secret now, and they both must figure out how to move on from this. Xander is confident and charismatic and has the respect of many of the higher ups at Maguire, in part due to his talents, but also because he hails from a highly-regarded and powerful family. Xander is played by Colin Woodell, who has previously starred in The Flight Attendant, The Continental, Fly Me to the Moon, and The Originals.
Jack Bannon is Tom Cole
Jack Bannon plays Tom Cole, a second-year surgical resident. Tom is very aware of how witty and charming he is, and does his best to use that to his advantage. He may have come to Maguire for their renowned trauma program, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to enjoy the fun and luxurious lifestyle that Miami offers. Before Pulse, Bannon starred in Pennyworth, The Imitation Game, Endeavour, and Medici.
Jessie T. Usher is Sam Elijah
Sam Elijah is a third-year emergency medicine resident at Maguire. He and Danny may be friends, but she’s also his competition for chief resident. Sam is thoughtful and altruistic, but has a competitive edge despite his calm demeanor. Sam is played by Jessie T. Usher, who you’ll most likely recognize as A-Train in Prime Video’s The Boys. Usher has also appeared in the movies Smile and Dangerous Lies.
Justina Machado is Natalie Cruz
Natalie Cruz is the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine at Maguire Hospital. She oversees both departments in an administrative role while also lending her skills on the floor when needed. She is brilliant and savvy and always tries to do what’s best for the hospital and its doctors and patients. Dr. Cruz is played by Justina Machado, who has previously starred in Six Feet Under, One Day at a Time, and The Horror of Dolores Roach.
Daniela Nieves is Camila Perez
Daniela Nieves plays Camila Perez, a third-year med student starting her rotation at Maguire. Despite the long hours and seemingly never-ending workload, Camila does her best to stay optimistic. Nieves has previously appeared in Vampire Academy, Sex Appeal, Every Witch Way, and WITS Academy.
Jessy Yates is Harper Simms
Jessy Yates plays Harper Simms, a second-year emergency medicine resident and Danny’s younger sibling. Harper has been a wheelchair user ever since an accident in their childhood – an accident that Danny refuses to forgive their father for. The two siblings don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to their jobs or their family, but they do their best to support each other no matter what. Before Pulse, Yates appeared in the TV series Me and Speechless.
Jessica Rothe is Cass Himmelstein
Jessica Rothe plays Cass Himmelstein, a charismatic and charming senior ER nurse. Cass and Tom have an on-again/off-again relationship (and aren’t always the most subtle about it), but that doesn’t stop Cass from speaking her mind and going after what she wants. You’ll most likely recognize Rothe from her role in Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, but she has also appeared in La La Land, Valley Girl (2020), and Virgin River.
Chelsea Muirhead is Sophie Chan
Sophie Chan is a surgical intern who works under Tom. She is smart and incredibly capable, even if Tom is often unwilling to see it. She may be a little jaded and burnt-out, but that doesn’t stop her from being the best surgeon she can be. Sophie is played by Chelsea Muirhead, who you might recognize from the shows Warrior and Slo Pitch.
Santiago Segura is Gabriel Moreno
Santiago Segura plays ER nurse Gabriel Moreno. Gabriel is a highly competent and skilled team player at Maguire, but isn’t always easy to impress. You might recognize Segura from Scream: The TV Series and Walker: Independence.
Néstor Carbonell is Dr. Ruben Soriano
Dr. Ruben Soriano is a senior surgeon at Maguire who often puts his job above all else. Dr. Soriano is highly respected, especially by Tom who hopes to learn from the esteemed doctor. Dr. Soriano is played by Néstor Carbonell who has appeared in many projects, though you may recognize him the most from Lost, Bates Motel, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Shōgun, and Ringer.
Arturo Del Puerto is Luis Dominguez
Arturo Del Puerto plays Luis Dominguez, Maguire’s beloved ER Charge Nurse. Luis is often unphased by the chaos that comes through his ER, staying steadfast without sacrificing his signature wit. Arturo Del Puerto has previously appeared in shows such as For All Mankind, Big Sky, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Westworld.
Ash Santos is Nia Washington
Nia Washington is a confident and scrappy Miami-Dade County EMT who often brings patients through Maguire’s ER. She and Tom have a bit of a flirty rapport, which may soon blur the lines of their professional relationship. Nia is played by Ash Santos, who you might recognize from Mayor of Kingstown, Night Teeth, and American Horror Story.