Pulse Cast: Meet the Doctors and Nurses from Netflix’s Miami Medical Drama

Looking for more hospital intrigue after Max’s The Pitt? Netflix medical drama Pulse follows the doctors and nurses of Miami’s Maguire Medical Center as they deal with an impending hurricane and the explosive relational drama that push the limits of what this staff can handle. But no matter what may hit the hospital from within and without, this staff does the best it can for its patients.

The cast of Pulse is stacked with many familiar faces across TV and film. Here are the characters you need to know and the actors who play them.

Willa Fitzgerald is Danielle “Danny” Simms

Danielle “Danny” Simms is a third-year emergency medicine resident at Miami’s Maguire Medical Center. She unexpectedly finds herself promoted to chief resident amidst the fallout of a romantic relationship with one of her coworkers, Xander Phillips. Danny cares deeply about her patients, family, and friends, but also struggles to hold back her brash and self-sabotaging nature, which could put her career in jeopardy. Danny is played by Willa Fitzgerald, who you may recognize from Reacher, The Fall of the House of Usher, Scream: The TV Series, and Dare Me.

Colin Woodell is Xander Phillips

Xander Phillips held the role of chief resident and Maguire Medical Center up until his explosive fallout with Danny. The two’s secret romance is not-so-secret now, and they both must figure out how to move on from this. Xander is confident and charismatic and has the respect of many of the higher ups at Maguire, in part due to his talents, but also because he hails from a highly-regarded and powerful family. Xander is played by Colin Woodell, who has previously starred in The Flight Attendant, The Continental, Fly Me to the Moon, and The Originals.