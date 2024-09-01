Netflix New Releases: September 2024

Netflix is the go-to streamer for drama and romance this month with several new movies and TV shows that are bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

First up is The Perfect Couple (Sept. 5), a whodunit series starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. Part 2 of Emily in Paris season 4 arrives soon after on Sept. 12, followed by the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime anthology Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Sept. 19) and the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody led rom-com Nobody Wants This.

On the movie side of things, Scott Westerfield’s novel Uglies (Sept. 13) is finally getting an adaptation on the streamer. This dystopia about the lengths people will go to for beauty stars Joey King.

After debuting at Sundance earlier this year, the heartfelt documentary Will & Harper finds a home on Netflix this month (Sept. 27). This doc follows Will Ferrell’s friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, as she comes out as a trans woman and the two embark on a road trip across the country in order to process this new stage of their friendship.