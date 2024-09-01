Netflix New Releases: September 2024
The next chapter of Ryan Murphy's Monsters anthology, Uglies, and the final part of Emily in Paris season 4 highlight Netflix's new releases for Sept. 2024
Netflix is the go-to streamer for drama and romance this month with several new movies and TV shows that are bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.
First up is The Perfect Couple (Sept. 5), a whodunit series starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. Part 2 of Emily in Paris season 4 arrives soon after on Sept. 12, followed by the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime anthology Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Sept. 19) and the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody led rom-com Nobody Wants This.
On the movie side of things, Scott Westerfield’s novel Uglies (Sept. 13) is finally getting an adaptation on the streamer. This dystopia about the lengths people will go to for beauty stars Joey King.
After debuting at Sundance earlier this year, the heartfelt documentary Will & Harper finds a home on Netflix this month (Sept. 27). This doc follows Will Ferrell’s friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, as she comes out as a trans woman and the two embark on a road trip across the country in order to process this new stage of their friendship.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
Coming Soon
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (TH)- NETFLIX FILM
Divorce — NETFLIX FILM
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 1
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
BLUE GIANT
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
Sept. 2
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 3
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sept. 4
Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 5
Apollo 13: Survival (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Sept. 9
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 10
Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 11
Boxer (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Technoboys (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 13
Officer Black Belt (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Sector 36 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Uglies — NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
Sept. 16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Entourage
Sept. 17
Culinary Class Wars (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Sept. 18
Envious (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sept. 19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Villains (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Twilight of the Gods — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 20
His Three Daughters — NETFLIX FILM
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 24
Penelope: Season 1
Sept. 26
A True Gentleman (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nobody Wants This — NETFLIX SERIES
Sept. 27
Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
Rez Ball — NETFLIX FILM
We Were Kings (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Will & Harper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix – September 2024
Sept. 3
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Sept. 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Seasons 1-4
iZombie: Seasons 1-5
Jane The Virgin: Seasons 1-5
Sept. 8
Cuties
Sept. 19
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sept. 24
A Walk to Remember
Sept. 27
Force of Nature
Great News: Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
Sept. 29
Good Witch: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 30
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6
The Lego Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Muriel’s Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz