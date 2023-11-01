Netflix New Releases: November 2023

Take a look ahead at everything coming to Netflix in November!

By Kirsten Howard
Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See
Photo: TIMEA SAGHY/NETFLIX

November on Netflix is peppered with curiosities for just about everyone. This month will see the long-awaited adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s award-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See hit the streamer. Directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project) and starring Mark Ruffalo, the limited series will tell the emotional story of a blind French girl who meets a German soldier in the final days of WWII.

Elsewhere, Netflix will unveil its first expansion of its planned Squid Game universe with an actual competition show that will challenge 456 players to be the final winner of no less than $4.56 million. Squid Game: The Challenge will feature games recreated from the hit 2021 show, hopefully with a comparatively zero chance of death for the contestants!

For those who are awaiting the return of their favorite Netflix shows in a more fictional capacity, however, we can confirm that Selling Sunset season seven, The Tailor season three, The Crown season six part one, High on the Hog season two, and Virgin River season five part two are all set to land on the service this month.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.

New on Netflix: November 2023

November 1

  • Hurricane Season (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Locked In (UK) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Mysteries of the Faith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Nuovo Olimpo (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Wingwomen (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • 13 Going on 30
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • The Addams Family
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Change-Up
  • Desperado
  • Downsizing
  • Drag Me to Hell
  • Love in the Wild: Season 1
  • Madea’s Family Reunion
  • The Mummy (2017)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
  • Pitch Perfect
  • The Scorpion King
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
  • Sherlock Gnomes
  • Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
  • Sixteen Candles
  • The Social Network
  • Ted 2
  • Victorious: Season 3
  • Whiplash

November 2

  • All the Light We Cannot See — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Cigarette Girl (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Onimusha (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Unicorn Academy (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

  • BLUE EYE SAMURAI — NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Erin & Aaron: Season 1
  • Ferry: The Series (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • NYAD — NETFLIX FILM
  • Selling Sunset: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sly — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vacaciones de verano (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

November 4

  • The Amazing Race: Season 17
  • The Amazing Race: Season 31
  • Insidious: The Red Door
  • Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

November 7

  • Face Off: Seasons 4-5
  • The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 8

  • The Claus Family 3 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Escaping Twin Flames — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Robbie Williams (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 9

  • Akuma Kun (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 10

  • At the Moment (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Killer — NETFLIX FILM
  • Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 11

  • Laguna Beach: Season 3

November 14

  • Criminal Code (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • How to Become a Mob Boss — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
  • Suburræterna (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

November 15

  • Feedback (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
  • Matt Rife: Natural Selection — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

November 16

  • Best. Christmas. Ever! — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Downton Abbey
  • Harriet
  • In Love and Deep Water (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Lone Survivor

November 17

  • All-Time High (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Believer 2 (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • CoComelon Lane — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Dads — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Queenstown Kings (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Rustin — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Stamped from the Beginning — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 20

  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

  • Leo — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 22

  • Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) — NETFLIX FILM
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Squid Game: The Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES *New episodes released weekly, through December 6

November 23

  • Love Island USA: Season 3
  • My Daemon (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

  • A Nearly Normal Family (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • DOI BOY (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
  • I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Last Call for Istanbul (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • My Demon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Wedding Games (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

November 27

  • Go Dog Go: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 28

  • Comedy Royale (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love Like a K-Drama (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Onmyoji (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Verified Stand-Up — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 29

  • American Symphony — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 30

  • The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Family Switch — NETFLIX FILM
  • Hard Days (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Obliterated — NETFLIX SERIES
  • School Spirits: Season 1
  • Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving Netflix: November 2023

November 3

  • The Amazing Race: Season 5
  • The Amazing Race: Season 7

November 6

  • Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

November 10

  • Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

November 15

  • Accepted
  • Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
  • Loving

November 22

  • Hard Kill
  • Love Island USA: Season 1

November 29

  • Disappearance at Clifton Hill

November 30

  • About Last Night
  • Arrival
  • Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
  • Dear John
  • Fences
  • Hook
  • LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
  • New in Town
  • Peppermint
  • Stuart Little
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Superbad
  • Surf’s Up
  • The Punisher
  • Up in the Air
