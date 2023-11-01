Netflix New Releases: November 2023

November on Netflix is peppered with curiosities for just about everyone. This month will see the long-awaited adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s award-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See hit the streamer. Directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project) and starring Mark Ruffalo, the limited series will tell the emotional story of a blind French girl who meets a German soldier in the final days of WWII.

Elsewhere, Netflix will unveil its first expansion of its planned Squid Game universe with an actual competition show that will challenge 456 players to be the final winner of no less than $4.56 million. Squid Game: The Challenge will feature games recreated from the hit 2021 show, hopefully with a comparatively zero chance of death for the contestants!

For those who are awaiting the return of their favorite Netflix shows in a more fictional capacity, however, we can confirm that Selling Sunset season seven, The Tailor season three, The Crown season six part one, High on the Hog season two, and Virgin River season five part two are all set to land on the service this month.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.