Life on Our Planet: The Top 10 Coolest Prehistoric Animals Featured in the Netflix Series

3. Woolly Mammoths

In addition to bringing back to life creatures that have never been depicted before on screen, Life on Our Planet also animates iconic species such as the woolly mammoth, a creature that roamed through the Ice Age. Remarkably, woolly mammoths only went extinct around 4,000 years ago, but because scientists have found remains frozen in the permafrost, bringing these immense beasts back to life—for real—is not impossible.

4. Anchiornis

After the Carnian Pluvial Event, dinosaurs had a reputation for being red in tooth and claw, but there are always exceptions, and Anchiornis is one of them. This is one of the first avian dinosaurs, meaning it could fly. Well, sort of. It could perhaps “fall with style.” It’s a charming pioneer of its age, and what’s more, the colors depicted in Life on Our Planet are 100 percent accurate since scientists have been able to extract color pigments from its fossilized feathers, meaning that what you see on screen is literally how it looked.

5. Arandaspis

Here is a bullied underdog that made good thanks to an ice age and became a key ancestor for us, being one of the first vertebrates. Half fish, half E.T., it’s such a bizarre-looking animal that when Morgan Freeman first laid eyes on it during the narration recording, he burst out laughing and could barely stop.

6. Smilodon

Smilodon, as depicted in the very first episode of the series, is a work of art as a VFX asset. The detail that went into creating the saber-toothed predator is mind-blowing—the way its fur moves, the shape of its tongue, the ridges on its teeth, the micro-hair around its nose. It should be in the Louvre in addition to making this list.

7. Arkansaurus

Sneaking its way into the Top 10 is a character that barely appears in this Netflix series. Arkansaurus is the white-feathered runner that is chased by a pack of ferocious raptors called Deinonychus. The latter are amazing, of course, but too aggressive to put into a list like this. Arkansaurus, with its beautiful feathers, its amazing eyes, and its constantly surprised expression, is much more like it. Even with its brief cameo, it makes an impression as a kind of dinosaur ostrich on steroids.

8. Doedicurus

The baby Doedicurus is perhaps the cutest creature in the series, definitely fulfilling the “I want one” factor. The adults are impressive, too. The size of a VW beetle and armed with a thick shell, there are very few creatures alive today that resemble this prehistoric oddity. Add in its spiked tail, and it really does seem like evolution was having an off-day when it resulted in this species.