Netflix New Releases: May 2023

Netflix recently announced it would be investing $2.5 billion into South Korean programming. Before Squid Game season 2 comes down the pike, however, the first seeds of that investment will bear fruit for Netflix in May 2023.

Netflix’s list of new releases for May 2023 is highlighted by the May 12 release of Korean series Black Knight. Set “in a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution,” this show will follow world-saving deliverymen known as “Black Knights.” Other international offerings this month include Japanese sumo drama Sanctuary on May 4 and Spanish crime thriller Muted on May 19.

Netflix’s domestic TV options this month include Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on May 4. That will be followed by post-apocalyptic animated comedy Mulligan on May 12 and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s TV debut FUBAR on May 25. And for those hoping for “triples,” I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson premieres on May 30.

On the movie side of things, Netflix has an unusually busy month. The biggest swing will be the Jennifer Lopez-starring action film The Mother on May 12. Before that is the Jada Pinkett Smith-produced documentary Queen Cleopatra on May 10. Also in the documentary realm are Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me on May 16 and Victim/Suspect on May 23. May 1 sees the arrival of library titles like Austin Powers, Captain Phillips, and Kindergarten Cop.