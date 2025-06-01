Netflix New Releases: June 2025
Squid Game's final season and Ginny & Georgia season 3 highlight Netflix's new releases this June
The third and final season of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game arrives on the streaming service on June 27. After losing his best friend and many others to another round of the game, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) must find another way to take down the games from the inside while keeping himself and the others alive for as long as possible.
Ginny & Georgia returns for a third season on June 5. After Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) wedding ended with her arrest, she and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) now must find a way forward – and Ginny has to decide if she’s willing to go with her mom to the ends of the Earth or leave her to fight her own battles.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – June 2025
Coming Soon
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rana Naidu: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 1
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
June 3
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 4
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
June 5
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 6
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 7
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
June 9
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 10
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 11
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 12
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Plane
June 13
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 14
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
June 16
The Last Witch Hunter
June 17
Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 18
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 19
The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
June 20
KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
June 22
The Intern
June 24
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 27
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix – June 2025
June 1
Batman Begins
Beginners
Burlesque
Closer
Cult of Chucky
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Den of Thieves
From Prada to Nada
GoodFellas
Ma
Magic Mike XXL
Pride & Prejudice
Ted
Ted 2
Two Weeks Notice
June 11
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
Trap
June 14
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
June 16
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
Carol
June 19
Migration
June 21
American Sniper
June 22
Brain on Fire
June 26
Ordinary People