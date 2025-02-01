Netflix New Releases: February 2025
Cobrai Kai season 6: part 3, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Running Point are among Netflix's hot new releases this February
Cobra Kai‘s final season is coming to a close this month as part 3 of the show’s sixth season arrives on Netflix Feb. 13. This is the last chance for Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and the team to complete the Sekai Taikai and win the championship, so the stakes are high for this final chapter.
Netflix is taking us back to the world of The Witcher this month with the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep arriving on Feb. 11. Geralt of Rivia (voiced by the original video game actor Doug Cockle) is drawn into an epic, age-old conflict between humans and merpeople and must find a way to stop a war between the land and the sea.
Brand new original series Apple Cider Vinegar and Running Point also premiere this month and are worth checking out if you’re looking for a new, slightly scandalous binge.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix – February 2025
Coming Soon
A Copenhagen Love Story (DK) — NETFLIX FILM
Graveyard: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roosters (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 1
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Cult of Chucky
From Prada to Nada
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
It (2017)
Magic Mike XXL
Miss Congeniality
The Nice Guys
Parasite
Queen & Slim
Richie Rich
Space Jam (1996)
Spanglish
Two Weeks Notice
The Wedding Planner
February 2
The Founder
February 3
Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
February 4
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
February 5
Alone Australia: Season 1
Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Envious: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Grimsburg: Season 1
Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM
Prison Cell 211 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sintonia: Season 5 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 6
Apple Cider Vinegar (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Åre Murders (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cassandra (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 7
A Different World: Seasons 1-6
The Conners: Season 6
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
February 8
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Spencer
February 10
Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 11
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM
February 12
Death Before the Wedding (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
Honeymoon Crasher (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
February 13
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Exchange: Season 2 (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES
La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM
Resident Alien: Season 3
Trial by Fire
February 14
I Am Married…But! (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Melo Movie (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhoom Dhaam (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Love Forever (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
February 15
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
February 16
Don’t Let Go
Gold
Ted 2
February 17
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 18
Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
Offline Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
February 19
My Family (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
To Catch a Killer
February 20
Operation Finale
Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES
February 22
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
February 23
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
February 25
Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
Really Love
Watcher
February 26
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 27
Demon City (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES
Toxic Town (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrong Track (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
February 28
Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Squad 36 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving Netflix – February 2025
February 1
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Plus One
Run All Night
February 11
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope’s Exorcist
February 14
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
February 15
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
February 20
Book Club
Southpaw
February 21
All Good Things
February 24
U Turn
February 25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2
February 28
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
The Angry Birds Movie
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Green Lantern
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6
Oblivion
The Other Guys
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Without a Paddle