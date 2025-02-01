Netflix New Releases: February 2025

Cobra Kai‘s final season is coming to a close this month as part 3 of the show’s sixth season arrives on Netflix Feb. 13. This is the last chance for Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and the team to complete the Sekai Taikai and win the championship, so the stakes are high for this final chapter.

Netflix is taking us back to the world of The Witcher this month with the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep arriving on Feb. 11. Geralt of Rivia (voiced by the original video game actor Doug Cockle) is drawn into an epic, age-old conflict between humans and merpeople and must find a way to stop a war between the land and the sea.

Brand new original series Apple Cider Vinegar and Running Point also premiere this month and are worth checking out if you’re looking for a new, slightly scandalous binge.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.