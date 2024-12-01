Netflix New Releases: December 2024
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, live NFL games, and Squid Game season 2 highlight Netflix's new releases for December
Netflix has a lot to offer this holiday season from Christmas specials and live events to new movies and series, there’s something for every member of the family to watch.
The Short n’ Sweet-heart herself, Sabrina Carpenter has a Christmas special set to premiere on Dec. 6 with a variety of guests and songs to bring in the holiday season with a little bit of spice. Netflix is also testing the limits of its live-streaming capabilities with two Christmas day NFL football games set to stream live. First the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans, the latter of which is set to feature a halftime performance by the one and only Queen Bey – Beyonce.
If you’re looking to laugh, Fortune Feimster, Michelle Buteau, Nate Bargatze, Jamie Foxx, and Ronnie Chieng all have comedy specials dropping throughout the month.
As far as TV shows go, the biggest title dropping this month is the second season of the hit Korean drama Squid Game. Dropping the day after Christmas, this season is poised to be the perfect post-holiday binge in that weird liminal space between Christmas and the New Year. The spy thriller Black Doves is another action-packed original series worth a look this month. Starring Keira Knightly, this series follows a spy (Knightly) on a quest for vengeance after her lover is killed.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
Netflix New Releases – December 2024
December 1
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
December 2
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
December 3
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
December 4
The Children’s Train (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow and I (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
That Christmas (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 5
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Black Doves (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Compliance
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
December 6
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL (9pm ET / 6pm PT)
Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Camp Crasher (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
Echoes of the Past (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES
Mary — NETFLIX FILM
December 9
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
December 10
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT
Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 11
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 12
La Palma (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES
December 13
1992 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM
Disaster Holiday (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
December 16
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
December 17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
December 18
Julia’s Stepping Stones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Manny: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 19
The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 20
Ferry 2 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM
The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
UniverXO Dabiz (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
December 24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
December 25
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
December 26
Squid Game: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 28
Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 30
Mad Max: Fury Road
December 31
Avicii – I’m Tim (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avicii – My Last Show (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Evil: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Leaving Netflix – December 2024
December 1
Ali
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Little Things
National Security
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Triviaverse
Troy
We Lost Our Human
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
December 2
White Girl
December 3
The Commuter
December 6
Reminiscence
December 7
Trolls
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8
December 16
Darkest Hour
Mortal Kombat
December 20
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
December 25
The Flash
December 31
Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8