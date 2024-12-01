Netflix New Releases: December 2024

Netflix has a lot to offer this holiday season from Christmas specials and live events to new movies and series, there’s something for every member of the family to watch.

The Short n’ Sweet-heart herself, Sabrina Carpenter has a Christmas special set to premiere on Dec. 6 with a variety of guests and songs to bring in the holiday season with a little bit of spice. Netflix is also testing the limits of its live-streaming capabilities with two Christmas day NFL football games set to stream live. First the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans, the latter of which is set to feature a halftime performance by the one and only Queen Bey – Beyonce.

If you’re looking to laugh, Fortune Feimster, Michelle Buteau, Nate Bargatze, Jamie Foxx, and Ronnie Chieng all have comedy specials dropping throughout the month.

As far as TV shows go, the biggest title dropping this month is the second season of the hit Korean drama Squid Game. Dropping the day after Christmas, this season is poised to be the perfect post-holiday binge in that weird liminal space between Christmas and the New Year. The spy thriller Black Doves is another action-packed original series worth a look this month. Starring Keira Knightly, this series follows a spy (Knightly) on a quest for vengeance after her lover is killed.