Netflix Is Making a Major Update for the TikTok Era

It’s been awhile since Netflix has allowed viewers to screengrab straight from the app. Any attempts to screenshot or screen record are usually met with a black screen as the result. But this hasn’t stopped fans from finding ways to collect images and clips from their favorite shows and movies to share on social media, making fancams and edits to share their favorite moments. Now, it seems, Netflix is planning to make these efforts a little easier.

Starting today, iOS users can bookmark, save, and share their favorite scenes using the Netflix Moments feature in the app. The feature will be made available to Android users in the coming weeks.

Whether you want to save Wednesday’s viral dance scene for reference or share the Bridgerton carriage scene with the group chat, Moments will make it easier for the casual viewer to spread short clips that go viral.

While you’re watching something through the Netflix app, all you have to do is tap the Moments icon at the bottom of the screen, and it’ll save the scene to your “My Netflix” tab, essentially bookmarking it for the future. You can revisit Moments at any time, and if you go back to rewatch the movie or episode, you’ll automatically start from any Moment you’ve saved. Moments can also be shared via social media and text as soon as you make them or at any point from the My Netflix tab.