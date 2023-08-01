Netflix New Releases: August 2023

With its list of new releases for August 2023, Netflix is giving the anime world another shot.

No, we’re not talking about the streamer’s usual anime offerings – which are present this month in the form of Ragnarok season 3 (Aug. 24) and other titles – we’re talking about Netflix’s attempt to make live-action anime adaptations a thing. Following the relative failure of its Cowboy Bebop remake, Netflix is giving it another go, this time with arguably an even bigger anime classic. One Piece will premiere on Aug. 31. Telling the story of beloved straw hat wearing pirate Monkey D. Luffy, this adaptation will attempt to do original creator Eiichiro Oda and his many fans proud.

On the non-anime front, Netflix is bringing some other original series to the table. August 10 sees the arrival of opioid crisis series Painkiller while August 16 will present Depp v. Heard, a three-episode exploration of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial-turned-media-circus. Netflix’s original movies this month include the Gal Gadot-starring Heart of Stone (Aug. 16) and the Adam Sandler-produced You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Aug. 25).

Netflix’s library offerings this month are strong and include Coming to America, Despicable Me, and Lost in Translation on Aug. 1. Later on in the month, Paddington (Aug. 14) and The Big Short (Aug. 23) will be available for subscribers.