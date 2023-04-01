Netflix New Releases: April 2023
Here's what's new on Netflix in April 2023 including a new Steven Yeun TV series and a Power Rangers 30th anniversary special.
With its list of new releases for April 2023, Netflix is is hosting a 30th anniversary special for a very important pop culture franchise.
April 19 sees the arrival of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a special that will celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers. This won’t just be your standard reunion show, however, but a full blown story in itself. Netflix’s description reads: “When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?” Ai yi yi, indeed!
Other TV options this month on Netflix include the Steven Yeun-starring road rage series, Beef, on April 6 and the Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat on April 20. Season 2 of family friendly post-apocalypse drama Sweet Tooth arrives on April 27 (which is also a very special Den of Geek writers’ birthday 🥰). Netflix’s original movies lineup is where the streamer really shines this month though. Mythological creature drama Chupa premieres on April 7 and will be followed by American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing on April 12 and charming quarantine era love story Longest Third Date on April 18.
The library titles in April 2023 are also quite impressive with Inception, Psycho, and all Sam Raimi Spider-Man films arriving on April 1. Then the final season of Better Call Saul will turn up on April 18 followed by Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight on April 25.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.
New on Netflix: April 2023
Ex-Addicts Club 🇮🇩– NETFLIX SERIES
Welcome to Eden: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
Weathering — NETFLIX FILM
April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 6
BEEF — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa — NETFLIX FILM
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
Oh Belinda 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Thicker Than Water 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Transatlantic 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
April 8
Hunger 🇹🇭– NETFLIX FILM
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks 🇦🇺– NETFLIX COMEDY
Operation: Nation 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Smother-in-Law: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES
Obsession 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
April 14
Phenomena 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Queenmaker 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Queens on the Run 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
Seven Kings Must Die 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
April 15
Doctor Cha 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 19
Chimp Empire 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM
April 20
The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM
Chokehold 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
One More Time 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM
Rough Diamonds 🇧🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 26
The Good Bad Mother 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Kiss, Kiss! 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Love After Music 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Workin’ Moms: Season 7 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Matchmaker 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 28
AKA 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving Netflix: April 2023
April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
April 3
What Lies Below
April 7
Hush
April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
April 23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
April 28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World