Netflix New Releases: April 2023

With its list of new releases for April 2023, Netflix is is hosting a 30th anniversary special for a very important pop culture franchise.

April 19 sees the arrival of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a special that will celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers. This won’t just be your standard reunion show, however, but a full blown story in itself. Netflix’s description reads: “When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?” Ai yi yi, indeed!

Other TV options this month on Netflix include the Steven Yeun-starring road rage series, Beef, on April 6 and the Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat on April 20. Season 2 of family friendly post-apocalypse drama Sweet Tooth arrives on April 27 (which is also a very special Den of Geek writers’ birthday 🥰). Netflix’s original movies lineup is where the streamer really shines this month though. Mythological creature drama Chupa premieres on April 7 and will be followed by American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing on April 12 and charming quarantine era love story Longest Third Date on April 18.

The library titles in April 2023 are also quite impressive with Inception, Psycho, and all Sam Raimi Spider-Man films arriving on April 1. Then the final season of Better Call Saul will turn up on April 18 followed by Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight on April 25.