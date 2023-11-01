How Netflix’s Life on Our Planet Brought a More Realistic T-Rex to the Screen

In Fine Feather

The extra heft and external nuances aren’t the only changes; the show’s male T-Rex, in particular, has some snazzy new plumage. “One of the biggest changes since the original Jurassic Park came out is that we now know a lot of dinosaurs had feathers,” says Fletcher, who explains there was a fine line to tread when it came to deciding how many “feathers” the T-Rex might have. “There [became] a tendency with paleo art to stick feathers on every single dinosaur and make them really fluffy, which can look a bit odd. But even though Tyrannosaurus rex has relatives that had feathers all over their bodies, that doesn’t mean T-Rex itself did. You have to think beyond that. You have to think, ‘OK, T-Rex is a huge animal living in a hot climate—it would overheat if it had a full covering of feathers.’”

The team looked at things like hairs on elephants, a modern-day titan that’s used to warmer climes, to reach a scientific compromise: small quills on the nape of the T-Rex’s neck. “From a technical point of view, we discussed doing the quills as hair or feathers,” reveals CG supervisor Elizabeth Mitchell. “In the end, they’re a bit more of a solid model.” And the reason these quills are only on the male dinosaur? “Often, birds, which dinosaurs are related to—spoiler alert—have display structures and that kind of thing [on the males],” says Fletcher. “So that was a nod to the science there.”

Lip Service

A toothy visage was essential to making the T-Rex one of the all-time scariest movie monsters, but the science says otherwise.

“Possibly the most disappointing thing for the producers was covering the teeth with lips,” Fletcher laughs. “Their teeth are the size of bananas; they are ridiculously huge and most depictions show them exposed. So to go to a producer and say, ‘I’m really sorry, but actually, the evidence suggests they were covered up… You’ve got to put your argument together as a scientist and say: ‘Look at a lion, look at a Komodo dragon.’ There’s a clouded leopard with huge teeth—they’re massive but covered with soft tissue—it’s only when it yawns that you appreciate how big they are.

“There are lots of scientific reasons why the teeth should be covered up, and evidence has come through that they should be. So we follow the science at the expense of it looking frightening; we made it look more like an animal than a monster. But I think it’s more terrifying because it looks more realistic.”

Different Stripes

Another evolution for Life on Our Planet’s tyrannosaurs is their skin tones and markings, with dark stripes along their bodies and, for the adult male, distinctive reddish markings on its face. Fletcher says that paleontologists have found fossils of some extinct species that do carry information about external colorings and patterns, but T-Rex is not one of them— meaning there is “a little guesswork when we don’t have the skin or the feathers preserved, if we just have the bones.” That license has strict limits, though. “If, for example, you’re a really large animal on the savannah, you are probably going to be gray or brown,” he continues. “If you’re in a dense woodland and you don’t want to be seen, you have to break your shape up. There are rules in nature today that we have to abide by.”