Netflix’s Black Rabbit Is More Stressful Than Uncut Gems

In the film, written and directed by the Safdie Brothers, Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a wealthy jewelry store owner with a mountain of gambling debt. At every turn, Howard makes decisions based purely on addictive instincts instead of rational thought. It’s vexing to watch him as he doubles down on risky bets, evades gangsters who are trying to collect on his debts, and often delights in the adrenaline rush that living on the edge gives him. The experience of watching Uncut Gems is so anxiety-provoking that a critic from The Guardian stated, “…it is so stressful it should come with a panic attack warning.” And, watching Black Rabbit, as Vince and Jake continually make wrong-headed choices in the name of survival, manages to evoke even more stress as the runtime of the series is nearly quadruple that of Uncut Gems.

While the series puts Vince’s dangerous gambling habits front and center, it also takes pointed aim at codependent relationships as harbingers of pain. As Vince and Jake begin to slide back into debauchery, we get a scene where two of their employees, Roxy and Tony, chat about their bosses’ bond. When Roxy calls out a shady fundraiser that Jake is holding at the restaurant, Tony says, “Yo, just have some sympathy, Vince is an addict.” When Roxy protests, saying she’s talking about Jake, not Vince, Tony responds right back. “Well, he’s an addict too,” he says. “What the fuck’s he addicted to?” snipes Roxy. Tony sagely responds, “His brother.”

Even though it’s heartbreaking to watch Vince try to scramble his way out of his debt by going for broke in a backroom, high-limit casino, much like watching Howard Ratner frantically place bets in a manic frenzy that seemed out of his control, it’s almost more heartbreaking to watch Jake defend and chase Vince’s bad behaviors at every turn. The high he’s chasing doesn’t have a tangible component; he’s simply seeking a connection with his older brother. As the narrative unfolds, we learn that (spoiler alert) Vince murdered their abusive father as a teen. He accomplished this by dropping a bowling ball on the man’s head to stop him from brutally beating their mother. Vince was the perpetual protector, carrying this secret alone for decades. It’s no wonder that he sought to mute his pain with gambling, alcohol, and drugs. Vince is aware of how his continued addictive behaviors impact his brother and the rest of his family, which is why he’s constantly trying to skip town and make a life elsewhere, but ultimately is drawn back to those who love and accept him.

While Vince’s debt looms over the two brothers, Jake is also struggling to bring his vision for a second restaurant to fruition and chasing a relationship with his best friend’s girlfriend. (Big oof, buddy.) Jake’s setting of professional goals from when he and Vince originally opened the Rabbit together, along with his choice of an unavailable individual for a deep relationship, align with his patterns of behavior from childhood. In this way, Black Rabbit can also be looked at as another recent stress-inducing narrative, FX’s The Bear. Much like in Black Rabbit, Carmy Berzatto lived his life in pursuit of pleasing Mikey, his older brother who attempted to protect him from the craziness of his family, but who also struggled with addiction and depression. The storyline isn’t exactly the same, but the broad strokes are similar to anyone who has even a passing knowledge of intergenerational trauma. Families of origin can be quite the bitch, am I right?

Carmy’s brother never gave him a chance to work with him, instead telling him that he could never work for him at their family restaurant and then dying by suicide before passing the torch. Without getting into spoiler territory for The Bear, the emotional scars that Mikey’s death left on Carmy (and the rest of the family) drive a lot of the narrative on the series, resulting in tense relationships, unchecked patterns of maladaptive behaviors, and a whole lot of anxiety. But while The Bear makes a pointed attempt to focus on the love and laughter that the characters share in the kitchen, Black Rabbit’s service aisle is coated in a thin layer of greasy gloom, answering the age-old question: What if The Bear was actually a drama? Well, it would be Black Rabbit.

The layers of stress that permeate Black Rabbit, The Bear, and Uncut Gems all stem from watching people make mistakes that seem as if they could be easily avoided. So, when Vince bets his entire bankroll on a single hand of blackjack, or when Jake nervously covers up the rape of one of his employees, or when the two brothers offer up the opportunity to rob the Rabbit as restitution for Vince’s debt, or when Vince agrees to participate in that robbery, only to kill a mobster and go on the run, we cringe in the knowledge that these decisions were made from a place of panic. Perhaps it’s interesting to watch fictional characters make these mistakes so we can forgive ourselves for our own misgivings, or maybe it’s electrifying to think that humanity is capable of such range.