The Curse Ending Explained

Clearly though, air pressure is not what’s keeping Asher on the ceiling since he flies up into literally outer space upon leaving the house. This theory is the least likely option but it’s fun to consider that maybe there’s at least something vaguely scientific afoot as it relates to Asher’s relationship to the house.

The Curse Was Real

Well the name of the show is The Curse, is it not? Maybe it was Nala’s (Hikmah Warsame) curse that belatedly removed gravity from Asher’s life. After all, it appears that that first curse attempt was a successful one. Nala claims that she removed chicken from Asher’s dinner, which really did happen. And in the episodes leading up to the finale, Asher and Dougie become fixated on this and want to get to the bottom of Nala’s potential powers, even encouraging her to put a new curse on Dougie. Notably, when Asher and Whit visit Abshir’s (Barkhad Abdi) home to gift him the rights to the Questa Lane home, Nala and her sister Hani (Dahabo Ahmed) aren’t there. Maybe they’re off cooking up a fresh curse for Asher that will take effect the following morning.

There are other curses to consider too. Dougie claims that he was cursed one day, which is what led to his wife’s death in a car accident (and not his blood alcohol content). Maybe that curse has struck again and affected Dougie’s best friend, Asher. The day before Asher’s incident he and Whit chastise their employee for gifting their baby a dreamcatcher as they presumably believe it’s bad luck to receive a gift before the baby is born. Maybe they were right and it was really, really bad luck.

What happens to Asher is so blatantly supernatural that it being the product of a curse seems perfectly rational. But we don’t think it was, or at least we don’t think The Curse wants us to draw that conclusion.

It’s telling that every “curse” in The Curse is generated from a white person’s fear of a non-white person. Asher perceives Nala’s curse to be real rather than just the silly TikTok trend it likely is because Nala is African. Asher and Whit frequently “exoticize” Nala and her family, assuming that Abshir’s distaste for curses comes from primitive superstition rather than his humble Minnesota upbringing and that he’s prepping rice to eat with his hotdogs rather than buns. Similarly, Asher and Whit take the prospect of the dreamcatcher bringing bad luck for their baby extremely seriously – probably partially because it’s being given by a native of New Mexico – even though it was clearly a cheap trinket he bought at a gas station, “Made in China” sticker attached and all.

Perhaps curses are indeed real in the world of The Curse but we suspect they’re not. It’s more likely that the only curse at play is curse of whiteness.