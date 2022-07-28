Neighbours Doesn’t Have to End If You Own the Official 1988 Board Game

You can get it on eBay, you can get it in a jumble sale. I don’t care how you get it, just get it if you can. ‘It’ being The Neighbours Game, published in 1988 and currently going for around £15 on the second-hand market, making your mum’s loft a treasure trove of retro jewels worth up to £15.

But it’s not about the money, it’s about what The Neighbours Game represents – an almost infinite number of never-seen-before plotlines. Neighbours might be ending on television, but it doesn’t have to end in your mind.

Here’s how it works: the aim of The Neighbours Game is to win the most points by putting down combinations of character and storyline cards to create episodes of Neighbours. The cards have to match the colour on the board and the resulting plotline must make grammatical sense insofar as you care about grammatical sense. For instance, you might put down the character card “Harold Bishop”, followed by the storyline card “Secretly Marries”, followed by the character card “Bouncer the Dog” followed by the storyline card “and is arrested by the police”. Quite right too.

Other storyline cards might involve a character, let’s pick Mrs Mangel, who: Goes skinny dipping/Wears a sexy dress to the street party/Decides to learn belly dancing/Buys a skimpy new swimsuit/Claims to have found gold at Lassiters’ Reef/Admits she used to be a stripper/Ends up in hospital with head injuries/Decides to become a nun/Can’t remember her own name.