Inside Mythic Quest Season 4’s Murder Mystery Standout “The Villain’s Feast”
Director Megan Ganz, writer Humphrey Ker, and star Charlotte Nicdao break down Mythic Quest season 4's murder mystery episode.
This article contains spoilers for Mythic Quest season 4 episode 4.
“The Villain’s Feast,” the fourth episode of Mythic Quest‘s fourth season, does not begin like a typical installment of the Apple TV+ gaming comedy.
Gone is the familiar, cavernous office of the Mythic Quest studio. In its place is a boat atop the open seas on its way to a private island. As developer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), her boyfriend Storm (Chase Yi), head of monetization Rachel Mayee (Ashly Burch), and her influencer girlfriend Dana Bryant (Imani Hakim) step off the ship and gaze up at an imposing mansion, it becomes clear that they’ve been brought here for a mysterious purpose…a murder mysterious purpose, if you will.
Mythic Quest season 4 episode 4 is a full-blown murder mystery, minus the actual murder, with the Mythic Quest team gathering in a spooky manse to engage in that age-old party pastime. Though the show has gotten creative with its episodic format in the past, including two standalone specials (“Quarantine” and “Everlight”) that serve as bottle narratives, “The Villain’s Feast” stands out as the best episode of season 4 and one of the finest installments of the show thus far. At least one of the stars involved agrees.
“That was my favorite episode this season to shoot,” Charlotte Nicdao tells Den of Geek. “It’s actually quite unusual that the entire ensemble would be in one room together for most of the episode. We all just got to hang out for the week in amazing costumes. I felt like I spent a lot of time that week laughing when I wasn’t supposed to be laughing.”
“The Villain’s Feast” is directed by series co-creator Megan Ganz and written by Ganz and her husband Humphrey Ker. A British native, Ker was previously a member of the Mythic Quest writing staff before stepping back from season 4 to focus on his other gig as executive director of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC under club owners Ryan Reynolds and Mythic Quest co-creator Rob McElhenney.
“I happened to be free and happen to know the other writer very well,” Ker jokes. “She very sweetly said this is a kind of ‘Agatha Christie/Traitors episode,’ knowing how far up my street those things were. When Meg and I first met each other, we bonded over a shared love of detective fiction.”
“I have a real love of Agatha Christie and murder mysteries,” Ganz concurs. “Originally I think [this episode] was just like they were going to a party. But then we landed on this, which synced up to me with And Then There Were None. In season four, we can take our characters out of their environment because we’ve established them well enough that that the audience can go with it.”
The works of Agatha Christie loom large as an influence in “The Villain’s Feast” as do fictional sleuths like Hercule Poirot. Indeed, Ashly Burch’s Rachel is revealed as the Mythic Quest’s resident murder mystery fan when she shouts out both upon arriving to the mansion. She also correctly identifies the format of the game, in which seven innocent contestants try to find one “villain,” as being structurally similar to the game “Mafia” or “Werewolf.” According to Ganz, that inspiration comes directly from a writers’ room experience.
“One time after work, we all played Werewolf together and it was really funny. One of our writers, John Howell Harris, hated it and didn’t want to play. The whole time, he just kept being like, ‘I’m a werewolf. Kill me. I’m a werewolf. I’m a werewolf.’ And he lasted basically to the end of the game.”
Of course, no murder mystery is complete without a compelling resolution and “The Villain’s Feast” comes through. Rachel uses her expertise to realize that most of her co-workers have motive for wanting to host the party. Ian Grimm (McElhenney) intends to use it to vet Poppy’s new boyfriend. Poppy and Storm use it to troll Ian. David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) wants to prove he can be a fun guy. Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) just needs someone to accidentally burn the mansion down so he can recoup the insurance money on it.
But this event is clearly designed for Rachel. And only one of her coworkers knows her well enough to plan her dream party, has an assistant dogged enough to host it, and is clever enough to get everyone else to pay for it: her girlfriend, Dana. Rachel’s prize for identifying Dana as the villain is an engagement ring. It’s a sweetly meta ending to an episode that just happened to be written by a married couple bound by a love for Agatha Christie.
“To work with Meg is a real joy,” Ker says. “We’re very kind of … what’s the word, co-dependent on each other? She finished my sentence from the other room, just to demonstrate that as clearly as possible. The rest is so fun anyway, and then doing it with your wife is double fun, if you ask me.”
Four episodes of Mythic Quest season 4 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. New episodes premiere Wednesdays, culminating with the finale on March 26