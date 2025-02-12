Inside Mythic Quest Season 4’s Murder Mystery Standout “The Villain’s Feast”

“That was my favorite episode this season to shoot,” Charlotte Nicdao tells Den of Geek. “It’s actually quite unusual that the entire ensemble would be in one room together for most of the episode. We all just got to hang out for the week in amazing costumes. I felt like I spent a lot of time that week laughing when I wasn’t supposed to be laughing.”

“The Villain’s Feast” is directed by series co-creator Megan Ganz and written by Ganz and her husband Humphrey Ker. A British native, Ker was previously a member of the Mythic Quest writing staff before stepping back from season 4 to focus on his other gig as executive director of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC under club owners Ryan Reynolds and Mythic Quest co-creator Rob McElhenney.

“I happened to be free and happen to know the other writer very well,” Ker jokes. “She very sweetly said this is a kind of ‘Agatha Christie/Traitors episode,’ knowing how far up my street those things were. When Meg and I first met each other, we bonded over a shared love of detective fiction.”

“I have a real love of Agatha Christie and murder mysteries,” Ganz concurs. “Originally I think [this episode] was just like they were going to a party. But then we landed on this, which synced up to me with And Then There Were None. In season four, we can take our characters out of their environment because we’ve established them well enough that that the audience can go with it.”

The works of Agatha Christie loom large as an influence in “The Villain’s Feast” as do fictional sleuths like Hercule Poirot. Indeed, Ashly Burch’s Rachel is revealed as the Mythic Quest’s resident murder mystery fan when she shouts out both upon arriving to the mansion. She also correctly identifies the format of the game, in which seven innocent contestants try to find one “villain,” as being structurally similar to the game “Mafia” or “Werewolf.” According to Ganz, that inspiration comes directly from a writers’ room experience.

“One time after work, we all played Werewolf together and it was really funny. One of our writers, John Howell Harris, hated it and didn’t want to play. The whole time, he just kept being like, ‘I’m a werewolf. Kill me. I’m a werewolf. I’m a werewolf.’ And he lasted basically to the end of the game.”