“How Do We Make It Funny?” – Mythic Quest Season 4 Deals With AI Anxieties
Mythic Quest creators Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and David Hornsby discuss how season 4 addresses the AI elephant in the room.
This article contains plot details from Mythic Quest season 4 episode 2.
Through its first three seasons, Mythic Quest has addressed many topics central to the video game industry in which it is set.
Bolstered by the involvement of video game publisher Ubisoft as a producing partner, the Apple TV+ comedy has delved into everything from crunch culture (compulsory overtime in game development) to Nazis invading online spaces to the perils of monetization. When it came time to pen the series’ fourth season, which just premiered its first two episodes to Apple TV+ on January 29, there was clearly one recent trend that warranted commenting on above all else. It was so clear, in fact, that the show’s producers – Rob McElhenney (who also stars as lead developer Ian Grimm), David Hornsby (who plays executive producer David Brittlesbee), and Megan Ganz – all invoke the same word when discussing the topic with Den of Geek. See if you can spot it in the quotes below.
“Obviously, AI feels like a topic that’s ubiquitous right now, whatever industry you’re in,” Hornsby says.
“Obviously, [AI] is a huge point of interest across the world. It’s also a huge point of interest in the cultural zeitgeist and the gaming industry. Pretending as if it weren’t would feel inorganic and non-authentic,” McElhenney adds.
“We knew we had to comment on it,” Ganz says, breaking the “obviously” streak. She does go on to deploy the word when discussing how Mythic Quest works with the gaming trends that Ubisoft brings to their attention. “A lot of these things you just pull directly into the show with our own little spin on it, obviously. Some others are like ‘no we’re ignoring that.’ But AI really felt like one that we had to deal with.”
AI, or artificial intelligence, is obviously a pretty big deal right now. For better or worse, the big brains in Silicon Valley have identified artificial intelligence as the final frontier in computing technology and the rest of the global economy has followed along in their wake. A truly eye-watering amount of money has been dumped into disparate global projects involving AI, including nearly $18 billion in seed funding to American AI golden child OpenAI alone.
Virtually every industry that relies on internet access has had to contend with the disruptive potential of AI in one way or another. Here in the digital media crowd, we’ve begun to see certain sources experiment with delegating low effort content to algorithms. In Hollywood, strike negotiators worked hard to address how AI would affect actors and writers future earning potential. The gaming industry, which has long utilized various forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning before they became buzzwords, has paid particularly close attention.
It’s nigh impossible to go a day without fresh headlines involving AI. In fact, the day of the Mythic Quest junket in which these quotes were harvested just happened to coincide with news that China had launched its own effective, and far less expensive, version of a generative AI model, which led to a downturn in the U.S. stock market.
While the sheer ubiquity of AI in the tech world made it so that Mythic Quest had almost no choice but to cover it, it also raised the potentiality that viewers would be too exhausted with the whole affair to want to hear more about it, even in a satirical context. The creative team was well aware of that risk.
“It could very easily be one of those things that people are just sick of hearing about across all of their social media platforms, movies, and television,” McElhenney says. “We thought ‘how can we do this in a fun and interesting way that would both nod to artificial intelligence and yet not make an entire season about it?'”
“I think the biggest struggle with [AI] was ‘how do we make it funny?'” Ganz adds. “Because it’s ultimately going to take a lot of people’s jobs, and it’s gonna change the industry as we know it.”
Mythic Quest season 4 finds the answer to that pretty early on. The season’s second episode “1000%” finds Ian Grimm and his creative partner Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) utilizing AI not to solve any real problem but simply to annoy the hell out of each other.
When the Mythic Quest team realizes they don’t have the manpower to moderate their open world game Playpen (which users have turned into a no hold’s barred orgy), Ian proposes that they give AI a shot. Poppy believes that their AI models are ill-equipped to deal with user-generated content but builds an AI model of her brain anyway to get Ian off her back. Soon Ian has his own AI model as well and the pair come to understand that hell isn’t other people – it’s other people who are actually AI renderings of your own personality.
“People see [AI] as this cure-all for any problem they have. I think putting that onto personal problems between Poppy and Ian was really funny to us because they are incurable,” Ganz says. “We were like ‘good luck, AI! You go be in charge of that relationship because nobody wants that job.'”
The first two episodes of Mythic Quest season 4 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. New episodes premiere Wednesdays, culminating with the finale on March 26.