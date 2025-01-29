“How Do We Make It Funny?” – Mythic Quest Season 4 Deals With AI Anxieties

“Obviously, [AI] is a huge point of interest across the world. It’s also a huge point of interest in the cultural zeitgeist and the gaming industry. Pretending as if it weren’t would feel inorganic and non-authentic,” McElhenney adds.

“We knew we had to comment on it,” Ganz says, breaking the “obviously” streak. She does go on to deploy the word when discussing how Mythic Quest works with the gaming trends that Ubisoft brings to their attention. “A lot of these things you just pull directly into the show with our own little spin on it, obviously. Some others are like ‘no we’re ignoring that.’ But AI really felt like one that we had to deal with.”

AI, or artificial intelligence, is obviously a pretty big deal right now. For better or worse, the big brains in Silicon Valley have identified artificial intelligence as the final frontier in computing technology and the rest of the global economy has followed along in their wake. A truly eye-watering amount of money has been dumped into disparate global projects involving AI, including nearly $18 billion in seed funding to American AI golden child OpenAI alone.

Virtually every industry that relies on internet access has had to contend with the disruptive potential of AI in one way or another. Here in the digital media crowd, we’ve begun to see certain sources experiment with delegating low effort content to algorithms. In Hollywood, strike negotiators worked hard to address how AI would affect actors and writers future earning potential. The gaming industry, which has long utilized various forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning before they became buzzwords, has paid particularly close attention.

It’s nigh impossible to go a day without fresh headlines involving AI. In fact, the day of the Mythic Quest junket in which these quotes were harvested just happened to coincide with news that China had launched its own effective, and far less expensive, version of a generative AI model, which led to a downturn in the U.S. stock market.

While the sheer ubiquity of AI in the tech world made it so that Mythic Quest had almost no choice but to cover it, it also raised the potentiality that viewers would be too exhausted with the whole affair to want to hear more about it, even in a satirical context. The creative team was well aware of that risk.