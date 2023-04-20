Mrs. Davis: Who is Jay?

When Peacock elected to premiere the first four episodes of Mrs. Davis on one day (the remaining four will follow with one a week through May 18) it likely wanted to make sure viewers had enough information to fully understand its lead character’s very literal relationship with her God. Thanks to several flashbacks and illuminating conversations in Jesus’s falafel restaurant, we now have a pretty good idea of the chronology of events.

Many years prior to the creation of Mrs. Davis and the events of the show bearing her name, Simone, then known by her birth name of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Abbott, was in a relationship with her childhood sweetheart Wiley (Jake McDorman). Lizzie and Wiley were prepared to run off to Alaska together and start a new life with a small portion of the enormous inheritance left to them. Unfortunately, Wiley discovers that his history of dominating rodeo events was all a lie engineered by his parents to boost his confidence.

Utterly emasculated, Wiley attempts to ride a particularly dangerous bull known as “Jezebull.” Lizzie, certainly that her love is going to die, does something she’s never done before. She prays for him. Then something weird happens.

“I wasn’t at the rodeo anymore,” she later tells Wiley. “I was somewhere else. A restaurant. I knew I wasn’t dreaming. I knew it was really happening. Then I saw him. It didn’t matter that until that very second I didn’t believe in him. I knew who he was. And he fed me. It was love at first sight. Undeniable. Absolute. Forever.”

Lizzie was transported to a dimly-lit restaurant somewhere outside of time and met Jesus Christ. She immediately fell in love with him and knew that she would dedicate the rest of her life to him. And that’s exactly what she does, ultimately seeking out the convent run by Mother Superior (Margo Martindale), joining their ranks, and becoming wed to the Christian savior.

Interestingly, in some interpretations of real life Catholicism, nuns can actually be married to God and/or his son metaphorically or even literally. Nuns in the Catholic Church traditionally take a vow of lifetime chastity and devote themselves only to God and his works. The term “bride of Christ” recurs frequently throughout the New Testament and it usually refers to the church itself but in some instances can refer to a nun or “consecrated virgin.” In 2014, Sister Helena Burns of the Daughters of St. Paul wrote an essay for Georgetown University’s Berkley Forum that feels like it could have come from Sister Simone itself. Relevant passages include: