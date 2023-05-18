Mrs. Davis Director Discusses the Finale’s Roller Coaster Ending

It’s so good! (Damon and Tara) spilled that to me in the early conversations. That and the British Knights commercial: those two elements were very much baked into their original idea. For me, it was almost fundamental to the tone of the show. Whenever you’re dealing with AI, especially dramatizing it, the reveal of what this AI is, where it came from, or who’s behind it, I’ve often felt it to be slightly anticlimactic. Because in the end, it’s usually just one of us, but he’s a bit sinister or whatever. I thought it was really clever the way they spun this. It really helped me understand tonally what they were trying to do with this show. It felt very much part of this Mrs. Davis roller coaster.

I can’t believe you just said “roller coaster” because that’s my next question. Were you aware that Wiley’s, for lack of a better term, “suicide coaster” was something that first developed as a joke online? What was it like designing “The Apparatus?”

It’s sort of a Euthanasia Coaster, right? I don’t know which came first, the chicken or the egg, in terms of whether (Damon and Tara) had this idea then discovered this whole almost folklore-ish backstory of a roller coaster that was going to euthanize whoever rides it. But even as we were designing it, we got into the idea of what it would really take to make something like this. Something that would kill you basically.

Overall, we tried very hard to not have the artificiality of visual effects become part of our world. Because when you’re dealing with a story where one of your characters is artificial, you’ve got to work twice as hard to ground it and make people be willing to suspend their disbelief. Production design took the lead and built this huge platform, a stretch of track, the roller coaster, and all these parts of the pyramid. Then it was very much about the the ride itself becoming more psychological – peering down into the chasm and getting that feeling in your stomach before you start one of those rides and over the edge. It was about trying to conjure that feeling through what you glimpse, as opposed to what you actually see or know.

I feel like a lot of the goofier aspects of the show (like the Euthanasia Coaster) eventually lead in nicely to the poignant and profound aspects. My favorite scene in the episode, for instance, is when Wiley, Jesus, and Simone all gather together at the falafel restaurant afterlife. What was it like shooting that and working with Andy (McQueen), Betty (Gilpin), and Jake (McDorman) on that day?

It’s probably one of my favorite scenes too. Mrs. Davis was constantly throwing challenges up in terms of your expectations of what you’d normally face on a film set. But with that, not only did I have one (traditional) romantic goodbye moment, I was dealing with two. Simone was saying goodbye to both of her partners, and both goodbyes had to mean something. Both of them had to create an emotional conclusion, that she’s deciding to go on this next part of her journey alone without them by her side. It was such a surprising scene. Obviously Betty, Jake, and Andy all come to that moment with their own baggage from playing these roles. There’s so much energy coming from them in terms of what the scene means to their characters.