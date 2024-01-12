Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Ending Explained

The 2015 narrative is juxtaposed by Shaw’s younger days as a military officer in the years after World War II assigned to protect scientists Bill Randa and Keiko Miura. After witnessing the emergence of Godzilla in the South Pacific, Randa theorizes that the Earth is hollow and home to similar behemoths, referred to as Titans. While on an expedition in Kazakhstan in 1959, Keiko falls into Hollow Earth and is presumed lost, with Randa adopting her young son Hiroshi and raising him as his own.

In 1962, Shaw leads an expedition into Hollow Earth only to learn that time passes differently due to the changes in gravity in the fantastical realm, returning to the surface in 1982 relatively unaged. In 2015, Kentaro discovers Hiroshi faked his death while continuing his investigation into Monarch, Hollow Earth, and Titans in the wake of Godzilla’s appearance in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Cate, May, and Shaw crash into Hollow Earth after being attacked by a Titan where they meet an unaged Keiko.

Family Reunited

The Legacy of Monsters season finale opens with two very different family reunions, each bittersweet in their own way. Because of the temporal fluctuations in Hollow Earth, Keiko feels like only 59 days have passed since she arrived and is horrified when Shaw and the others inform her it’s been 56 years since she was on the surface. Keiko is heartbroken to learn Randa has died in the decades since her disappearance, but the blow is softened when Cate introduces herself as her granddaughter, even with the women relatively close in physical age.

On the surface, Kentaro and Hiroshi assume Cate and the others who crashed into Hollow Earth are dead, with Kentaro angrily blaming his father’s obsession for causing it. Initially, Kentaro wants nothing to do with his father and storms out to a local bar where he is intercepted by Monarch operative Tim, who had pursued him for much of the season. Disillusioned by the current leadership of Monarch, Tim persuades Kentaro to reconcile with his father and work with them to continue their investigation into Titans and Hollow Earth, with Kentaro reluctantly agreeing.

The Death of Lee Shaw

Traveling through Hollow Earth together, Shaw leads the assembled group to the vehicle he used during his failed rescue mission in 1962, which is still operational due to the difference in time lapses within this realm. Powering it with a large device Keiko has been safeguarding during her own time in Hollow Earth, the group prepares to return home to the surface. Keiko initially feels she is better off remaining in Hollow Earth, believing she wouldn’t fit in the world she left behind, but Shaw convinces her to join their escape.

As the team powers up their vehicle to return to the surface, the Titan that knocked the group into Hollow Earth in the first place resurfaces and disrupts the power connection. Shaw leaves the vehicle to reconnect the power source, manually holding the cables together as Godzilla appears and battles the Titan, killing it after an epic battle. Though the vehicle is finally able to escape, Shaw willingly lets go and falls to his apparent doom to prevent his weight on the outside of the vehicle from throwing off its balanced trajectory, upsetting Keiko as she loses the one of the few people from the surface that she actually knows.