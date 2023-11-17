MonsterVerse Recap: What is Monarch?

Thankfully, however, some survived the mission, and when they returned Brooks and Lin decided to share the full truth with journalists James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson), revealing that Monarch uncovered myths about other MOTUs all across the world.

In 1999, prior to the events of what later becomes known as “G-Day” in the contemporary MonsterVerse, Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) travels to the Philippines to study a mysterious cave-in that escalated the remains of a MUTO that resembles the same species as Godzilla.

Jump forward to the events of 2014’s Godzilla, where the king of the monsters unleashes absolute chaos in San Francisco. While the world is in panic, and Monarch scrambles to find the next move to contain the destructive power of these Kaiju, Serizawa is the only voice of reason, having studied these monsters for decades. He deduces that Godzilla came out of hibernation to fight these other MOTUs, as they are natural enemies. There is a strange balance in the world’s exostructure, and Godzilla is perhaps the only one that can restore that balance and ensure the other Kaiju don’t ravage the globe. Hence Watanabe’s famous line “let them fight,” which has become a meme for the better part of a decade.

During his time at Monarch, Serizawa was not the only voice of reason opposing the more militaristic approach of some of his counterparts within Monarch. In the events of Godzilla (2014), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), history repeats itself, as there are seemingly always those who believe nuclear weapons and trying to destroy the monsters are the answer. Serizawa was the first to warn against this, knowing that any atomic energy unleashed on the MOTU was likely to feed the creatures more than harm them.

His friend, Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) had a massive amount of hate for these creatures, especially Godzilla, as during G-Day, his family was caught in the destruction, and Russell lost his young son. It was the calmer approach that eventually washed over Russell, realizing that his friend, Serizawa’s sensible approach of allowing the creatures to exist and bring balance to the world was really the only way.

Godzilla, who has once again been dormant since his battle with King Ghidorah and becoming the new King of the Monsters, resurfaces to face off against the only other MOTU who is worthy of the King moniker. In Godzilla vs Kong (2021), Monarch plays a much more mysterious part in the MonsterVerse. Anthropological linguist Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her surrogate daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle) have a way of communicating with the mighty Kong, and Jia can also sense the impending battle between the two titans.