Missing The Last Kingdom? Get Ready for Tudor-Set Murder Mystery Shardlake

It’s the battle of the TV Cromwells! On BBC One later this year, Mark Rylance returns in the role of Henry VIII’s right hand man in series two of Wolf Hall, adapted from Dame Hilary Mantel’s acclaimed novels. But before then, Sean Bean will play Thomas Cromwell in Disney+ British historical crime mystery Shardlake.

(Incidentally, if Bean wanted to dispel his reputation for playing characters who meet sticky, early ends, then his agent may want to get their head in a history book before forwarding the next script…)

Thomas Cromwell is a supporting role in Shardlake, a new four-part series adapted from the first in C.J Sansom’s successful mystery novels about Matthew Shardlake, a 16th century lawyer born with what would now be understood as scoliosis, and who investigates murder mysteries for the Crown.

Working for Cromwell, Shardlake must navigate the dangers of his powerful boss and the period’s cruel response to his physical difference alongside the murders he solves.