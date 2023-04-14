The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die Review – Overstuffed But Underfilled

The Last Kingdom TV series (2015 – 2022) was a pretty glorious adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories. Like the books, it played merry hell with historical fact, but won fans over with action and heart. The tale of Saxon-born, Danish-raised warrior Uhtred Ragnarsson pinballing between enmity and mentorship with Saxon kings as he sought to reclaim his familial lands struck the right note between sincerity, humour and bloody action.

Over five seasons, the show covered the first ten of Cornwell’s novels before ending, which left three books unadapted. Enter: Netflix movie Seven Kings Must Die to wrap things up. We join Uhtred several years after his return to Bebbanburg, when Edward the Elder’s succession is being contested by sons Aelfweard and Aethelstan, and Danish invader Anlaf is making dangerous alliances in the north. Immediately, we’re back in the thick of it: ungrateful Saxon kings, scheming traitors and more names beginning with A than anybody can make sense of.

Zero time is wasted getting this busy story going. Like the start of a new series, it’s straight into the plot, which sees an older Uhtred pulled out of retirement to once again clean up a royal Saxon mess. That’s been caused by King Edward’s young successor Aethelstan (Harry Gilby), whose internal struggle has left him vulnerable to radicalisation from new advisor Ingilmundr (Laurie Davidson). We drop in on multiple locations from Glastonbury to Aylesbury to Bamburgh to York to Winchester to the Isle of Man and more, and on multiple people scheming to seize power.

What’s missing from this packed, location-hopping story are many of the characters we knew and loved from the series. Uhtred’s there with brothers in arms Finan, Sihtric, Father Pyrlig and Aldhelm, but that’s our lot. Hild, Eadith, Uhtred’s daughter Stiorra, Aethelflaed’s daughter Aelfwynn and Queen Aelswith – all carefully preserved to survive the end of the TV show – are missing and their off-screen deaths go unmentioned. It feels abrupt and… callous? The Last Kingdom’s women were always central to it success. Not to give them an ending or barely a namecheck seems like a betrayal.