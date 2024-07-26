Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle: Price, Release Date, and What to Know
Max, Disney+, and Hulu are joining forces to offer subscribers a lower cost for the same amount of content. Here's everything you need to know about the new bundle.
Disney+, Hulu, and Max are joining forces and offering subscribers the opportunity to bundle all three streaming services and save a little money in the process. Though this may seem like a somewhat desperate grab by the media companies, which have continually raised prices and added ad-tiers on their bleeding streaming platforms, it nonetheless seems like there will be a benefit to subscribers who want to save a little money while having access to all three streamers. At the current price, the bundle saves subscribers 38 percent of what it normally costs to subscribe to each of these streaming services individually.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle.
How Much will the Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle Cost?
The bundle currently has two tiers for subscribers. The ad-free tier is $29.99/month. With ads, the cost drops to $16.99/month. There is currently not an option for a yearly rate for the bundle.
When Will the Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle Be Available to Subscribers?
The bundle is currently available in the U.S. only. Whether or not it will be available to subscribers in other countries is yet to be determined, although if it were it would likely look a lot different since Hulu is a North American platform. Current and new subscribers can visit the website of any of the three streaming services in order to sign on for this bundle.
What Will Be Offered in the Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle?
The Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle will give subscribers access to three extensive libraries of movies and TV shows and popular brands. For instance, under the Disney/Hulu shared umbrella is Walt Disney Pictures proper, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Fox, National Geographic, FX, and more. Max, meanwhile, of course holds HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics, HGTV, Food Network, the Turner Classic Movies library, and much more.
With shows and movies like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, The Empire Strikes Back, and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and an upcoming slate of must-watch premieres including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (Aug 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (Sept 18) and The Penguin on Max (September), there will be something for everyone to enjoy with this bundle.