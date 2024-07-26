Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle: Price, Release Date, and What to Know

Disney+, Hulu, and Max are joining forces and offering subscribers the opportunity to bundle all three streaming services and save a little money in the process. Though this may seem like a somewhat desperate grab by the media companies, which have continually raised prices and added ad-tiers on their bleeding streaming platforms, it nonetheless seems like there will be a benefit to subscribers who want to save a little money while having access to all three streamers. At the current price, the bundle saves subscribers 38 percent of what it normally costs to subscribe to each of these streaming services individually.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle.

How Much will the Max, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle Cost?

The bundle currently has two tiers for subscribers. The ad-free tier is $29.99/month. With ads, the cost drops to $16.99/month. There is currently not an option for a yearly rate for the bundle.

The bundle is currently available in the U.S. only. Whether or not it will be available to subscribers in other countries is yet to be determined, although if it were it would likely look a lot different since Hulu is a North American platform. Current and new subscribers can visit the website of any of the three streaming services in order to sign on for this bundle.