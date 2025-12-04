Matthew Macfadyen Will Bring John Le Carré’s Most Famous Spy to Life

Though Amazon’s still struggling to figure out what to do with the James Bond franchise it acquired with seemingly very little forethought, espionage and spy dramas are still having a moment in pop culture. Blame Apple TV’s Slow Horses, whose five-season (and counting!) run has racked up critical acclaim, several significant pieces of awards hardware, and the sort of viewer numbers that more than justify its repeat renewals. (Heck, it’s even got a pseudo spinoff in the Emma Thompson-led Down Cemetery Road, which is based on another of author Mick Herron’s investigative series.) So it’s no surprise that other networks and streamers are rushing to follow suit.

MGM+ has joined forces with the BBC to produce Legacy of Spies, a new eight-part series based on the works of one of the most famous spy storytellers of all time: John le Carré. A former intelligence officer himself, he is considered one of the greatest novelists of the postwar era and is known for his realistic depictions of the world of spycraft. The series will follow the story of George Smiley, arguably Le Carré’s most famous character, who starred in half a dozen of his novels and appeared as a supporting figure in four more.

Despite his ubiquitous presence on the page, the character of Smiley hasn’t been brought to life on screen all that often. Rupert Davies’ take on the character is a minor role in the 1965 film adaptation of The Spy Who Came In From the Cold. Star Wars great Alec Guinness played him in a pair of popular BBC series that aired back in the late 1970s and early 80s. And Slow Horses star Gary Oldman nabbed an Oscar nomination for playing the (in)famous agent in the critically acclaimed 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Now Matthew Macfadyen, the actor best known these days for his turn as Tom Wambsgans on HBO’s Succession, but who has played everyone from Fitzwilliam Darcy (the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film) to assassin Charles Guiteau (Netflix’s Death By Lightning), will take on the role. He’s obviously talented, but he also has established spy series cred, having led the first two seasons of the long-running BBC series Spooks (which aired here in America as MI-5).