Dick Van Dyke Recalls His Very Good Reason for Not Becoming James Bond

“The name’s Califragilisticexpialidocious… Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Those words were almost spoken on screen. Sort of.

Now nearly 100 years old, Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke has had a glorious career, playing everything from a clumsy comedy writer to an affable chimney sweep to a sleuthing doctor. But he almost had a chance to play James Bond, the great actor recently revealed to the Today Show (via EW). “Cubby Broccoli came to me, and said, ‘Would you like to be Bond?'” Van Dyke said, referring to the late head of Eon Productions, the company that controlled the Bond adaptation rights from 1962 until earlier this year.

Van Dyke’s revelation is shocking today, not just because it means a classic actor could have taken a very unusual role. With Daniel Craig‘s much-lauded tenure having ended with the death of his Bond in No Time to Die and the adaptation rights for the Ian Fleming character having been sold to Amazon, the series is in a period of transition. But while there’s been plenty of talk of casting a non-white actor in the role for the first time, with Idris Elba and Dev Patel being the online favorites, absolutely no one is considering letting an American take on 007.

But back around the time that Sean Connery was stepping away from the character, other nationalities were in play. The Australian George Lazenby took over for Connery for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but when he decided not to return for a follow-up, Eon hired John Gavin of Psycho and Spartacus to play Bond in Diamonds Are Forever.