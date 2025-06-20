We Blow Our Cover Learning About Spies With The Amateur Director James Hawes

Upon entering the museum’s first room, visitors are given an ID badge that, when swiped on certain terminals will present the swiper with an undercover identity, hometown, occupation, and mission. The initial prompt urges one to commit these to memory as to not leave a paper trail for counterintelligence to exploit. I take a photo to cheat.

The adrenaline coursing through my veins at the prospect of producing illicit kompromat causes my cheatsheet to come out blurry. Who am I again? Dave Alvarez? Drew Avila? I think I’m from New Mexico and my mission is in Mumbai. Thankfully, I require no assistance in remembering the secret code word that I silently promise the computer to never share with another living soul. Here it is.

It quickly becomes clear that I might be too earnest for this spy thing. And that’s not a problem as our friend Jonna proves more captivating than any clandestine game. If that opening rectal anecdote didn’t make it clear, Jonna Mendez is font of intriguing intelligence: “This corner represents my old office so I want to take you there first,” “You can fit a lot in a dead rat,” and, somewhat ominously “That’s probably the closest we got to WWIII…so far.”

The International Spy Museum is a worthwhile enough experience on its own, featuring countless relics of spycraft and detailed exhibits depicting espionage from the American Revolution through the present day fronts of cyber warfare and disinformation. The addition of an actual spy, however, really elevates the afternoon. Mendez happily recalls the time she Mission: Impossible‘ed President George H.W. Bush in the Oval Office with a lifelike mask. She frequently alludes to foreign agents as peers. She presides over an exhibit on The Canadian Caper that features a folded pair of her husband’s jeans.

One thing made clear by the trip is that espionage and pop culture are inseparable. The International Spy Museum has a section devoted to spycraft in entertainment. References to the world’s most famous spy are inescapable – from signs advertising a James Bond exhibit, to a display of his iconic Aston Martin out front, to a gift shop filled with 007 goodies. In describing her role at the CIA, Mendez refers to herself and her former co-workers as a collective “Q” and every field agent as a collective “James.” She is also, as it turns out, a fan of the film that organized the event.

“I loved [The Amateur] and I don’t usually love spy shows,” she says, noting that she also struggled during firearms training just like Rami Malek’s character. “I didn’t have Laurence Fishburne training me though.”