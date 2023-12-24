Mark Gatiss’ Lot No. 249 is a Sneaky Sherlock Prequel

Gatiss sticks broadly to Doyle’s original with some tweaks on the way (and at the end in fact) but one of the most interesting changes Gatiss makes is the addition of a new character listed as The Friend, played by John Heffernan.

The episode begins with Smith frantically hammering on said friend’s door, requesting brandy and sanctuary. Smith thinks he’s been followed by some mysterious creature and wants to ask for his pal’s advice.

“No-nonsense sort of fellow, very clever in his own peculiar way,” Smith describes his friend, to his fellow student Monkhouse Lee (Colin Ryan) before the visit. “I shall lay the facts before him and see what counsel he can give.”

Though he is never named, this friend is of course Sherlock Holmes. He smokes Sherlock’s signature pipe, wears his signature dressing gown and talks about his imminent plan to move to a suite of rooms on Baker Street.

When Smith presents his case to his friend, Sherlock keeps his feet firmly on the ground, dismissing supernatural speculation and suggesting rational explanations. It’s a trait he’ll take forward into other cases, perhaps most famously “The Hound of the Baskervilles” which looks to all intents and purposes like it revolves around a deadly hell hound. Rather than referencing that case, though, Sherlock here mentions “Old Prestbury”.

This is a reference to the Sherlock story “The Adventure of the Creeping Man”, first published by Doyle in 1923 and then later in The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes collection in 1927.