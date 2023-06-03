Manifest Ending Explained: Who Survived the Death Date?

In retrospect, we should have realized this would be the case. Earlier seasons of Manifest taught us that Ma’at weighs each human soul against a feather, not its good deeds against its bad. Zeke counseling Michaela to forgive herself therefore takes on greater importance, as does Ben’s decision to bring Angelina aboard the resurrected Flight 828. Eagan’s selfless words save Adrian and in turn himself, whereas Ben’s reassurances to Saanvi help her escape both her guilt over the Major’s death and the fiery judgment that would have resulted.

So although the shadowy archangel could have claimed all aboard Flight 828, the passengers’ display of unity and moral fortitude prevented the dark figure from judging the whole based on the actions of a few. In the end, the divine consciousness appears to have been testing a random sample of humanity to see if a reset was needed, as in the time of Noah’s flood, and the passengers passed, if not with flying colors, at least with a B+. Good enough to avert a volcanic apocalypse!

The journey back to 2013 was certainly a cathartic ending for all aboard Flight 828 and for Manifest viewers as well. Ben is correct in seeing it as the ultimate second chance for those who were subjected to the five-year divine experiment. The passengers can learn from what they lost and attempt to reclaim it, even if history repeats. Those that lost their lives during the test were resurrected, and even though Vance, Grace, Olive, and other non-passengers don’t realize it, their lives will undoubtedly be less complicated after the reset.

It won’t all be rainbows and butterflies. Zeke may have now met Michaela long before his near-death experience in the cave, but he still has to deal with his addiction issues and the guilt over his sister Chloe’s death. The Stone family may have Grandma Karen back, but she still may only have a few year’s left. And Eden and Hope still have to be born! That’s not even taking into account the many broken families among the minor characters on Flight 828.

Nevertheless, while Zeke and Michaela’s reunion may top the list of magnificent reunions, the meet-cutes for Jared and Drea as well as TJ and Violet were pretty satisfying as well, not to mention the erased marital woes between Ben and Grace. Heck, even Vance still has a nice puzzle to solve with the 11 missing passengers — that ought to keep him busy for awhile! We can even imagine Eagan making some pretty solid investments and a few sports bets as well as he mends his relationship with his parents.