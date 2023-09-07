This How I Met Your Father Theory May Answer the Show’s Big Question

Now as for Jesse and Sid being best friends, let’s not forget that Barney and Robin ended up married for a time in How I Met Your Mother before Ted decided to get back together with her, and their friendship seemed to last. Things happen and people change, that’s the beauty of getting to spend 9 years with characters.

If you’re still not convinced, Sid and Sophie shippers have put together plenty of fancams showing off their latent chemistry with each other.

i did not edit this ON A PLANE just for hulu to cancel them #SaveHIMYF #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/aIKUNovsr3 — marge 🌱 (@gingerneighbor) September 2, 2023

sidsophie sid and sophie himyf how i met your father edit fancam pic.twitter.com/XRZbGUeInm — fio (@poesiemedia) September 2, 2023

Jesse

Jesse (Christopher Lowell) seems like the obvious choice, but that’s not always a bad thing! Jesse and Sophie finally professed their feelings for each other after some awkwardness in season 2 and seemed to be in a better place to start their relationship. Both Jesse and Sophie had time to deal with some of their abandonment issues and were able to realize that they didn’t have to be scared about giving into their feelings for each other. It’s unclear how long their relationship would have lasted this time around, but older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) talks about Jesse with a fondness that implies that if their relationship did end at some point, then it at least ended amicably.

Ian

Sophie and Ian (Daniel Augustin) were never able to make things work timing-wise in the first two seasons, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have found their way back to each other in a later season. Ian starts out as Sophie’s first potential love, but his work on an Australian reef project delays their relationship. When Ian finally returns to New York, Sophie has just been through a tough emotional ordeal with Jesse and decides to take some time for herself to figure out what she wants out of life and love. And then just as Sophie finally figures out her stuff, she runs into Ian again just as he’s started dating someone else. However, during a flash forward in the episode “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine’s Day,” Ian and Sophie are seen on a date together again at an undefined point in the future. Sophie and Ian might be an example of meeting the right person at the wrong time, or maybe they’re just not meant to be.

Drew

Drew (Josh Peck) is the first serious boyfriend that Sophie has in the series. Even though she breaks things off with him to pursue her feelings for Jesse in season 1, he still has feelings for her in the season 2 finale. However, Sophie doesn’t feel the same way. While it’s not entirely impossible for them to have reconnected at some point, Drew definitely feels like one of the least likely options.

Charlie

Charlie is the least likely option to be the father, though he’d be the most interesting choice. Even though he and Sophie’s best friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), broke up in season 1 due to their differing opinions on having children, they clearly still have feelings for each other. A lot of time would likely have to pass for Sophie to even consider dating Charlie, and even then they don’t seem like they would last long. The season 2 finale also revealed that Charlie and Valentina did end up getting back together eventually, and even had a child of their own together. Sure, it’s possible that Charlie and Sophie could have had a relationship and a kid of their own before he and Val got back together, but it just doesn’t seem likely.