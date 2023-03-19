Lucky Hank Review: A Fine Saul Goodman Followup for Bob Odenkirk

The random, offbeat comedic undertones of the story help to alleviate any issues a person would have with the drama aspects of the show. It strikes a great balance between the two genres, but this strategy might not always be a home run for every viewer, especially early on in a show’s run. One scene in which Hank gets a spiral binder forked through his nose would lead us to believe the show will use shock comedy and grotesque circumstances as a tool for laughs, but then this style is never seen again in the first two episodes made available to critics.

It’s vital for Lucky Hank to figure out whether they are going to focus more on one element of Hank’s life, and it’s also interesting to figure out whether the supporting characters mean something on their own without serving Hank’s story. The camaraderie between the other faculty at the college is a unique and eclectic blend of personalities. Scenes in which we get to see interactions between these bit characters is reminiscent of the ways The Office or Parks and Recreation used to go about world-building. Expanding the screen time for these folks without Hank will help to make the show a better workplace comedy, but that might not be what the creators are solely looking for.

The crux of the program is to see the many different angles of a midlife crisis. This indecisive mashup of home, work, and friend life scenes that we see with Hank are most likely serving the purpose and themes on hand here. Getting older presents special challenges that disproportionately affect other parts of life. Sometimes work is more relevant one day, and this exacerbates the problems in a person’s home life. The screen time for each of these problems isn’t equal and this allows an immersive and relatable tone for viewers. It also makes for a little of a confusing watch because TV fans often need a tight and focused show rather than one that meanders like their own daily lives.

All of these small qualms are going to be irrelevant though to the main fanbase of this show. It’s safe to assume a large portion of the people tuning in on March 19 are going to be fans of Better Call Saul who are still reeling from the incredible finale in August of 2022. Odenkirk has become a legend in these circles, and receiving any crumbs from him would be suitable, but getting a full-fledged series less than a year after he left TV screens is a privilege that I, and so many others are appreciative of. He brings a calm and a comfort that is hard to match in showbusiness. Seeing him bring his “A” game yet again isn’t a surprise, but it’s still something that should be praised. Hopefully seeing a double dose of Odenkirk will get Emmy voters to finally give him his long-deserved trophy at the awards ceremony in September.