The Rings of Power Season 2 Viewership Data Isn’t Great News for the Show’s Five-Season Plan

A new 2024 year-end report from streaming analytics company Luminate raised more than a few eyebrows when it released earlier this month. Among its many revelations (via Deadline) is the less-than-stellar data concerning major franchise streaming series released last year. According to the report, all Marvel and Star Wars series underperformed last year in terms of total minutes watched, including Echo and Agatha All Along, as well as the cancelled The Acolyte, when compared to previous streaming series in their respective franchises.

Also add to the list: The Rings of Power season 2, which saw a 60% drop in total minutes watched when compared to season 1, which itself reportedly struggled to retain viewers all the way through to its finale in 2022. While it’s true that season 2 was always going to struggle to reach the meteoric numbers of season 1’s early episodes, when anticipation and interest was at it’s highest for the blockbuster series, this is still a concerning downturn for an Amazon show which is also incredibly expensive to make and that has struggled to win over Lord of the Rings fans at large.

Let’s be clear here: Amazon is currently full steam ahead on The Rings of Power season 3. The show is still one of the most-watched series on Prime Video, with Amazon studio head Jennifer Salke saying in October that season 2 had been watched by over 55 million viewers (although it’s unclear how the company defines a viewer). Salke also said at the time that she expected season 2 to catch up to the first season, which had over 150 million viewers on the service.

The second season remained in the top five in Nielsen’s list of most-watched original streaming series during its run, with the three-episode premiere topping the list in its first week (although with a 19% drop when compared to season 1’s massive premiere). It was Prime Video’s third highest opening week in the U.S. behind the Fallout and The Boys season 4 premieres, according to THR.