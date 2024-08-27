The Rings of Power Season 2 Release Time: When Does the Lord of the Rings Series Return?

It’s been a couple of years since we last visited the version of Middle-earth brought to life in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power. We now know Sauron’s true face, though it appears he’ll be taking on more than one persona to carry out his plans this season. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the people of Middle-earth must fight against Sauron’s corruption, if it’s not too late already.

Last season, we watched Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) defy the orders of King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and continue her search for Sauron. Her journey took her and the man she found herself shipwrecked with, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), to the shores of Númenor, where she eventually convinced Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to send an army to Middle-earth and save the Southlands. They got there just in time to save Bronwyn (Nanzanin Boniandi) and her people, but too late to save the Southlands themselves, for the dark armies of Adar (Joseph Mawle) had their own plans to turn the area into a barren wasteland.

While all of this is happening, the young Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavanagh) has her own adventure involving a mysterious magical stranger (Daniel Weyman) that fell from the sky. After he finally starts to regain his memories and learn who he is, the two set off, leaving Nori’s nomadic tribe behind to start their own journey to fulfill this stranger’s destiny.

In the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) has been tasked with convincing Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) to mine the mithril ores found in their kingdom, as it seems to be the only hope the Elves have for staying alive in this realm. Going against his father’s wishes, Durin IV is able to procure a small amount of mithril, enough to produce three rings for the Elves, but Durin III forbids the mining of the precious metal further, worried that doing so will disturb the balance of the mines.