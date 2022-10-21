The Rings of Power Season 2 Will Explore “Early Story” of Key Tolkien Character

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

If you’ve already watched the shocking season 1 finale of The Rings of Power, it should come as no surprise that the Lord of the Rings series has plans to really dig into its main villain when the show returns for a second season. In fact, while speaking to Empire, Halbrand/Sauron actor Charlie Vickers shared that he has already filmed an important sequence that will define a bit of the Dark Lord’s backstory on the series.

“You know how we see Galadriel at the start of Season 1? Part of the sequence that I’ve shot is the early story of Sauron in the next season, and that’s the shot but I’m not gonna go into specifics,” Vickers teases.

Even though Vickers and series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay didn’t give much information on just how far they were going into Sauron’s past in season 2, this reveal still hints at the possibility of us seeing what Sauron was up to during the First Age of Middle-earth. While a lot of Sauron’s backstory before the Second Age is detailed in J.R.R Tolkien’s posthumous work The Silmarillion, which the Tolkien estate still owns the rights to and Amazon can’t outright adapt, there are still certain elements that The Rings of Power can depict and elaborate on in their own way with the works they do have the right to use, including the Appendices of The Lord of the Rings.