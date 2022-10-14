Lord of the Rings Fans React to The Rings of Power Finale

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

Where is Sauron? Is the Stranger actually our beloved wizard Gandalf the Grey? When will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduce some actual magical rings?

These were some of the questions on the minds of fans awaiting the season one finale of the prequel series, which chronicles the events of the Second Age, the era before the J.R.R. Tolkien books and Peter Jackson movies you know and love. Fortunately, the finale addresses many of the show’s biggest mysteries, and in captivating fashion. While some questions have been left hanging for season two to deal with — what’s up with the Balrog now awake inside Khazad-dum? — it’s safe to say we get more than our fair share of answers.

For example, after weeks of theories, rumors, and speculation, the veil has been lifted on the true identity of the supposed King of the Southlands. Galadriel discovers once back with Elrond and Celebrimbor that Halbrand’s claim to the throne of the Southlands is a false one, a lie conjured up by the man who is actually the Dark Lord Sauron in disguise. We learn in the episode that Halbrand/Sauron has been playing Galadriel since the very start of the season, manipulating her to become his queen and help him rule Middle-earth. While some fans saw this twist coming from Halbrand’s very first scene in the Sundering Seas, the shocking reveal has nonetheless completely altered the playing field.