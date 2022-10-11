The Rings of Power Episode 8: Finale Release Time and Season Recap

In other words, the season finale is bound to be an epic event that will hopefully answer many of our biggest questions so far. While you wait for the finale, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for episode 8.

When Does The Rings of Power Finale Come Out?

Episode 8, the season finale of The Rings of Power, will be available to stream for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 a.m. ET.

The Rings of Power Season 1 Recap

From the beginning of the season, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been skeptical that Sauron is truly dead. She has spent the season defying the orders of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) in her quest to ensure that the evil forces that killed her brother don’t resurface. After discovering that Sauron’s sigil is a map of the Southlands during her time in Númenor, and that Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army of orcs have been attacking humans there, she and Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) set sail to aid them and stop their evil forces from spreading.

Galadriel and Míriel are joined by Númenoreans Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry) whose relationship is strained after Isildur is kicked off of the Númenorean Sea Guard. Other Númenóreans are willing to join the fight as well, but many on the island kingdom are against joining another war with the Elves.

The humans of the Southlands, led by healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and aided by Elven warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) do their best to fight against the encroaching orc army. However, even with Galadriel and the people of Númenor, Adar and his army unleash the fury of Mount Doom upon the Southlands. The fire and ash that rain down upon the land permanently transform it, and Adar renamed the land Mordor.

The surviving humans, which thankfully includes Bronwyn and her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), decide to leave the Southlands and head for Pelargir, a settlement in the south of what will one day become the kingdom of Gondor. Meanwhile, Galadriel rides back to the land of Elves to report to the High King what she has witnessed in hopes of convincing him that evil truly has returned to Middle-earth. And she doesn’t arrive alone.